Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Old Trafford showdown

Where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester United vs Liverpool odds

Manchester United 15-4

Liverpool 8-13

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news

Manchester United

Centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both suffered knocks against Chelsea so Willy Kambwala could start. Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are injured.

Liverpool

Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson should replace Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez in the Reds' starting line-up. Alisson, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak remain sidelined.

Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions

Manchester United suffered a remarkable 4-3 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Thursday and the beleaguered Red Devils may struggle to bounce back against title-chasing Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United led 3-2 at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's Cole Palmer completed his hat-trick with goals in the 100th and 101st minutes.

Just a couple of weeks earlier, United fans had been celebrating a dramatic 4-3 victory of their own as Amad Diallo scored in the final minute of extra-time to seal a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final success against Liverpool.

However, Erik ten Hag's men were fortunate to draw 1-1 at Brentford last weekend, when the Bees had 31 attempts at goal and hit the woodwork four times, and their defensive deficiencies were exposed by Chelsea.

Centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both came off with knocks at Stamford Bridge and Ten Hag is still missing injured defenders Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Highflying Liverpool have not been perfect at the back, keeping only two clean sheets in 11 league matches since the turn of the year.

They were drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United until the final 15 minutes at Anfield on Thursday, when a stunning strike from the in-form Alexis Mac Allister set them on the path to a tenth win in their last 12 top-flight games.

The only blots on the Reds' recent record came in clashes with their title rivals, losing 3-1 at Arsenal in February and drawing 1-1 with champions Manchester City in March.

Injury-hit United pose far less of a threat and they kick off Sunday's fixture 22 points worse off than Liverpool after 30 matches.

That chasm does not reflect well on Ten Hag, whose side were 11-1 in the ante-post title betting, not far behind 8-1 shots Liverpool.

With the Reds' injury problems easing while United's fitness issues mount, a high-scoring away win looks the best bet at Old Trafford.

December's reverse fixture at Anfield was a frustrating game for Liverpool, who had 34 shots to United's six in a one-sided goalless draw.

Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals had been a winning bet in four of their previous five league meetings with the Red Devils and they were leading 2-1 with three minutes of normal time remaining in last month's FA Cup cracker.

The shortage of clean sheets is less of a concern for Jurgen Klopp given that his side are averaging 2.8 goals per game in the league in 2024 and they should be too sharp for their struggling hosts.

Key stat

Liverpool's last four league wins over Manchester United were by scorelines of 7-0, 4-0, 5-0 and 4-2.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Rashford, Varane, Diallo, Casemiro, Mount, Amrabat, Eriksen

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Elliott, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jones, Tsimikas, Quansah

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United vs Liverpool b et builder predictions

A goal to be scored in each half

This has been a winning bet in eight of Liverpool's last nine league games and Manchester United's 4-3 loss at Chelsea was 2-2 at half-time

Luis Diaz to score or assist a goal

The Liverpool winger has contributed four goals and three assists in his last nine league games, racking up 38 shots during that run

Harry Maguire to be shown a card

Taking on Liverpool with an injury-hit defence is far from ideal for United, whose centre-back Maguire has been booked in three of his last four appearances

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

