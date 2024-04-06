Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Old Trafford showdown
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United vs Liverpool. Plus get 30-1 for a goal to be scored at Old Trafford.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool
You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals
1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Manchester United vs Liverpool odds
Manchester United 15-4
Liverpool 8-13
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester United vs Liverpool team news
Manchester United
Centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both suffered knocks against Chelsea so Willy Kambwala could start. Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are injured.
Liverpool
Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson should replace Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez in the Reds' starting line-up. Alisson, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak remain sidelined.
Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions
Manchester United suffered a remarkable 4-3 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Thursday and the beleaguered Red Devils may struggle to bounce back against title-chasing Liverpool at Old Trafford.
United led 3-2 at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's Cole Palmer completed his hat-trick with goals in the 100th and 101st minutes.
Just a couple of weeks earlier, United fans had been celebrating a dramatic 4-3 victory of their own as Amad Diallo scored in the final minute of extra-time to seal a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final success against Liverpool.
However, Erik ten Hag's men were fortunate to draw 1-1 at Brentford last weekend, when the Bees had 31 attempts at goal and hit the woodwork four times, and their defensive deficiencies were exposed by Chelsea.
Centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both came off with knocks at Stamford Bridge and Ten Hag is still missing injured defenders Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Highflying Liverpool have not been perfect at the back, keeping only two clean sheets in 11 league matches since the turn of the year.
They were drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United until the final 15 minutes at Anfield on Thursday, when a stunning strike from the in-form Alexis Mac Allister set them on the path to a tenth win in their last 12 top-flight games.
The only blots on the Reds' recent record came in clashes with their title rivals, losing 3-1 at Arsenal in February and drawing 1-1 with champions Manchester City in March.
Injury-hit United pose far less of a threat and they kick off Sunday's fixture 22 points worse off than Liverpool after 30 matches.
That chasm does not reflect well on Ten Hag, whose side were 11-1 in the ante-post title betting, not far behind 8-1 shots Liverpool.
With the Reds' injury problems easing while United's fitness issues mount, a high-scoring away win looks the best bet at Old Trafford.
December's reverse fixture at Anfield was a frustrating game for Liverpool, who had 34 shots to United's six in a one-sided goalless draw.
Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals had been a winning bet in four of their previous five league meetings with the Red Devils and they were leading 2-1 with three minutes of normal time remaining in last month's FA Cup cracker.
The shortage of clean sheets is less of a concern for Jurgen Klopp given that his side are averaging 2.8 goals per game in the league in 2024 and they should be too sharp for their struggling hosts.
Key stat
Liverpool's last four league wins over Manchester United were by scorelines of 7-0, 4-0, 5-0 and 4-2.
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Subs: Rashford, Varane, Diallo, Casemiro, Mount, Amrabat, Eriksen
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Gomez, Elliott, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jones, Tsimikas, Quansah
Inside info
Manchester United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Darwin Nunez
Assist ace Darwin Nunez
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Manchester United vs Liverpool bet builder predictions
A goal to be scored in each half
This has been a winning bet in eight of Liverpool's last nine league games and Manchester United's 4-3 loss at Chelsea was 2-2 at half-time
Luis Diaz to score or assist a goal
The Liverpool winger has contributed four goals and three assists in his last nine league games, racking up 38 shots during that run
Harry Maguire to be shown a card
Taking on Liverpool with an injury-hit defence is far from ideal for United, whose centre-back Maguire has been booked in three of his last four appearances
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 6 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 10:00, 6 April 2024
