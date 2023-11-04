Luton v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Reds should be too slick for home defence
Where to watch Luton v Liverpool
You can watch Luton v Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, November 5, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 4.30pm
Match prediction & best bets
Liverpool to win 3-1
1pt 10-1 bet365
Liverpool to win 4-1
1pt 14-1 bet365, Hills
Luton v Liverpool odds
Luton 11-1
Liverpool 1-4
Draw 6-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton v Liverpool team news
Luton
Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Jordan Clarke and Albert Sambi Lokonga are injured for the Hatters.
Liverpool
Konstantinos Tsimikas is likely to deputise again for injured left-back Andy Robertson. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are also sidelined. Luis Diaz has been training but may not play due to the kidnapping of his father in Colombia.
Luton v Liverpool predictions
Liverpool's last league visit to Kenilworth Road in August 1991 ended 0-0 but Luton's defence may struggle to keep the rampant Reds quiet in Sunday's Premier League clash.
Last season's Championship playoff winners were hot favourites in the ante-post relegation betting but they have been more competitive than many expected in the early months of the 2023-24 season.
Luton have picked up five points from ten games, winning 2-1 at Everton and drawing with Wolves and Nottingham Forest, and their home defeats to West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham were all by one-goal margins.
Spurs, however, were reduced to ten men just before half-time and the Hatters have suffered heavier losses away to Brighton (4-1), Chelsea (3-0) and, last weekend, Aston Villa (3-1).
Liverpool, with 23 points and 23 goals from their first ten league fixtures of the campaign, are long odds-on to claim their eighth win and splitting stakes between a 3-1 and 4-1 correct score may be the best way to support the Reds.
Clean sheets have been a rarity for Jurgen Klopp's side away from home but their forwards should be too sharp for a depleted Luton defence and the midfield battle may also be one-sided.
Liverpool's summer overhaul of their midfield is paying dividends with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and, more recently, Ryan Gravenberch impressing in their first seasons at Anfield.
Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo provide depth in that department, even with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic injured, and Luton are likely to be outclassed in the centre of the park.
Liverpool's only defeat in their last 21 league matches was the controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham, where they had an early goal incorrectly ruled out for offside and had two players sent off before Joel Matip's decisive 96th-minute own goal.
Six of their seven wins this season have been by at least a two-goal margin and the exception was a remarkable 2-1 win at Newcastle, where Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute and Darwin Nunez scored two late goals.
Top scorer Mohamed Salah has scored five times in his last three games and poses a major threat to the Luton defence and Liverpool have already racked up three 3-1 wins in the league this term.
Both teams have scored in five of Luton's last six games and they carry a decent goal threat through strikers Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene.
Since the league stalemate in 1991-92, Liverpool have scored 11 goals in three FA Cup ties against Luton, including a 5-3 win at Kenilworth Road in January 2006, and their forwards should cause plenty of problems for the Hatters.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in eight of Liverpool's last nine Premier League away matches
Probable teams
Luton (5-2-1-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley; Chong; Morris, Adebayo
Subs: Townsend, Brown, Ogbene, Ruddock, Giles, Johnson, Woodrow
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Subs: Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Matip
Inside info
Luton
Star man Carlton Morris
Top scorer Carlton Morris
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Issa Kabore
Assist ace Alfie Doughty
Set-piece aerial threat Tom Lockyer
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Luton v Liverpool bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
Both teams have scored in seven of Luton's first ten matches this term and Liverpool have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine away league fixtures
Issa Kabore to be shown a card
The young Luton wing-back has been booked in three of his first seven Premier League starts and he could have a tricky afternoon against Liverpool's attackers
Mohamed Salah to score at any time
Liverpool's top scorer has a terrific record against promoted clubs and has found the net five times in his last three league outings
Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 4 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 16:07, 4 November 2023
