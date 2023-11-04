Luton v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Reds should be too slick for home defence

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Luton v Liverpool match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton v Liverpool

You can watch Luton v Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, November 5, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bets

Liverpool to win 3-1

1pt 10-1 bet365

Liverpool to win 4-1

1pt 14-1 bet365, Hills

Luton v Liverpool odds

Luton 11-1

Liverpool 1-4

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Liverpool team news

Luton

Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Jordan Clarke and Albert Sambi Lokonga are injured for the Hatters.

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas is likely to deputise again for injured left-back Andy Robertson. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are also sidelined. Luis Diaz has been training but may not play due to the kidnapping of his father in Colombia.

Luton v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool's last league visit to Kenilworth Road in August 1991 ended 0-0 but Luton's defence may struggle to keep the rampant Reds quiet in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Last season's Championship playoff winners were hot favourites in the ante-post relegation betting but they have been more competitive than many expected in the early months of the 2023-24 season.

Luton have picked up five points from ten games, winning 2-1 at Everton and drawing with Wolves and Nottingham Forest, and their home defeats to West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham were all by one-goal margins.

Spurs, however, were reduced to ten men just before half-time and the Hatters have suffered heavier losses away to Brighton (4-1), Chelsea (3-0) and, last weekend, Aston Villa (3-1).

Liverpool, with 23 points and 23 goals from their first ten league fixtures of the campaign, are long odds-on to claim their eighth win and splitting stakes between a 3-1 and 4-1 correct score may be the best way to support the Reds.

Clean sheets have been a rarity for Jurgen Klopp's side away from home but their forwards should be too sharp for a depleted Luton defence and the midfield battle may also be one-sided.

Liverpool's summer overhaul of their midfield is paying dividends with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and, more recently, Ryan Gravenberch impressing in their first seasons at Anfield.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo provide depth in that department, even with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic injured, and Luton are likely to be outclassed in the centre of the park.

Liverpool's only defeat in their last 21 league matches was the controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham, where they had an early goal incorrectly ruled out for offside and had two players sent off before Joel Matip's decisive 96th-minute own goal.

Six of their seven wins this season have been by at least a two-goal margin and the exception was a remarkable 2-1 win at Newcastle, where Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute and Darwin Nunez scored two late goals.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah has scored five times in his last three games and poses a major threat to the Luton defence and Liverpool have already racked up three 3-1 wins in the league this term.

Both teams have scored in five of Luton's last six games and they carry a decent goal threat through strikers Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Since the league stalemate in 1991-92, Liverpool have scored 11 goals in three FA Cup ties against Luton, including a 5-3 win at Kenilworth Road in January 2006, and their forwards should cause plenty of problems for the Hatters.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in eight of Liverpool's last nine Premier League away matches

Probable teams

Luton (5-2-1-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley; Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Townsend, Brown, Ogbene, Ruddock, Giles, Johnson, Woodrow

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Matip

Inside info

Luton

Star man Carlton Morris

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Issa Kabore

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Tom Lockyer

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Luton v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in seven of Luton's first ten matches this term and Liverpool have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine away league fixtures

Issa Kabore to be shown a card

The young Luton wing-back has been booked in three of his first seven Premier League starts and he could have a tricky afternoon against Liverpool's attackers

Mohamed Salah to score at any time

Liverpool's top scorer has a terrific record against promoted clubs and has found the net five times in his last three league outings

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

