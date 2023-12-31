Liverpool v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: get 45-1 on Liverpool to win with Paddy Power
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Newcastle. Plus get 45-1 on Liverpool to win with Paddy Power
Where to watch Liverpool v Newcastle
You can watch Liverpool v Newcastle in the Premier League on January 1, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 8pm
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes
Liverpool v Newcastle odds
Liverpool 9-20
Newcastle 11-2
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Newcastle team news
Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister could be available but Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are all still missing.
Newcastle
Defender Jamaal Lascelles faces a test but Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo are sidelined. Sandro Tonali is suspended.
Liverpool v Newcastle predictions
Two blockbuster showdowns in the 1990s guarantee that Newcastle's visit to Liverpool will always attract the live TV cameras, but it is more than history that makes their New Year's Day meeting interesting.
Much of the focus falls on the Magpies and manager Eddie Howe will be desperate to get his team back on track.
Forget a 4-3 classic. He would just take a 1-0 win after what has been an underwhelming first half of the season in which Newcastle fell out of European competition and, despite all the enthusiasm that greeted their Saudi takeover and subsequent fourth-place finish last time, find themselves mid-table.
It is not what had been expected and Howe needs a boost at the start of a terrible run of fixtures.
After their trip to Anfield, he cannot afford to take things easy for an FA Cup clash with arch-rivals Sunderland, which will be followed by a home league game against champions Manchester City and a trip to Aston Villa, where Unai Emery's side have not lost in the league for 11 months.
A solitary league away win at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United is a pitiful return and a run of four consecutive road defeats at Bournemouth, Everton, Tottenham and Luton does not bode well for a date at Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered just one defeat all season and have the pace and power to trouble a Newcastle defence that was once solid but has struggled since goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury.
The Reds have drawn their last two home matches against Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom approached their matches in different moods with the Red Devils concentrating on self-preservation while the Gunners were more proactive.
But a better guide to what may happen here came in the seven Anfield matches before that. Liverpool scored at least three times in six of those games, notching a total of 21 goals to preserve an unbeaten home league run that stretches back to October 2022.
Newcastle have won just one game in seven since Pope was injured and that was a 3-0 home success over Fulham when they played the best part of 70 minutes against ten men, and they reached a new low when old boy Chris Wood put a hat-trick past them for Nottingham Forest, who won 3-1 on Tyneside on Boxing Day.
Their defensive frailties were exposed that day and with fixtures coming thick and fast it is difficult to rectify that situation on the training ground.
What we seem to be witnessing is a lot of introspection about injury problems, which is something many teams are suffering this year.
The Mapgies may be unable to keep the Reds out so while we can perhaps expect to see the home side replicate those goalscoring exploits of the classic 90s clashes, it may not be possible for the visitors to do the same.
Key stat
Newcastle have won just one of their nine Premier League away games this season
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Mac Allister, Quansah, Elliott, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Bradley, Clark
Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Subs: Wilson, Burn, Ritchie, Lascelles, Miley, Hall, Dummett
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mo Salah
Top scorer Mo Salah
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Card magnet Wataru Endo
Assist ace Mo Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Newcastle
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Alexander Isak
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Card magnet Anthony Gordon
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Liverpool v Newcastle bet builder predictions
Joelinton to be booked
This looks set to be an intense clash and the Brazilian could be carded, something that has happened in five of his last seven starts for the Magpies.
Darwin Nunez to score or have an assist
The Liverpool striker has looked sharp and scored both goals in their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture so expect the Uruguayan to play a prominent role.
Over 6.5 Liverpool corners
The Reds have earned an average of 7.67 corners in their nine home league games, the third-highest figure in the league, and they can earn more than six in Monday's clash.
Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 31 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 14:24, 31 December 2023
- Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Fulham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Saturday's Premier League shots, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips
