Liverpool v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: get 45-1 on Liverpool to win with Paddy Power

Where to watch Liverpool v Newcastle

You can watch Liverpool v Newcastle in the Premier League on January 1, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Liverpool v Newcastle odds

Liverpool 9-20

Newcastle 11-2

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Newcastle team news

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister could be available but Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are all still missing.

Newcastle

Defender Jamaal Lascelles faces a test but Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo are sidelined. Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Liverpool v Newcastle predictions

Two blockbuster showdowns in the 1990s guarantee that Newcastle's visit to Liverpool will always attract the live TV cameras, but it is more than history that makes their New Year's Day meeting interesting.

Much of the focus falls on the Magpies and manager Eddie Howe will be desperate to get his team back on track.

Forget a 4-3 classic. He would just take a 1-0 win after what has been an underwhelming first half of the season in which Newcastle fell out of European competition and, despite all the enthusiasm that greeted their Saudi takeover and subsequent fourth-place finish last time, find themselves mid-table.

It is not what had been expected and Howe needs a boost at the start of a terrible run of fixtures.

After their trip to Anfield, he cannot afford to take things easy for an FA Cup clash with arch-rivals Sunderland, which will be followed by a home league game against champions Manchester City and a trip to Aston Villa, where Unai Emery's side have not lost in the league for 11 months.

A solitary league away win at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United is a pitiful return and a run of four consecutive road defeats at Bournemouth, Everton, Tottenham and Luton does not bode well for a date at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered just one defeat all season and have the pace and power to trouble a Newcastle defence that was once solid but has struggled since goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury.

The Reds have drawn their last two home matches against Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom approached their matches in different moods with the Red Devils concentrating on self-preservation while the Gunners were more proactive.

But a better guide to what may happen here came in the seven Anfield matches before that. Liverpool scored at least three times in six of those games, notching a total of 21 goals to preserve an unbeaten home league run that stretches back to October 2022.

Newcastle have won just one game in seven since Pope was injured and that was a 3-0 home success over Fulham when they played the best part of 70 minutes against ten men, and they reached a new low when old boy Chris Wood put a hat-trick past them for Nottingham Forest, who won 3-1 on Tyneside on Boxing Day.

Their defensive frailties were exposed that day and with fixtures coming thick and fast it is difficult to rectify that situation on the training ground.

What we seem to be witnessing is a lot of introspection about injury problems, which is something many teams are suffering this year.

The Mapgies may be unable to keep the Reds out so while we can perhaps expect to see the home side replicate those goalscoring exploits of the classic 90s clashes, it may not be possible for the visitors to do the same.

Key stat

Newcastle have won just one of their nine Premier League away games this season

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Mac Allister, Quansah, Elliott, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Bradley, Clark

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Wilson, Burn, Ritchie, Lascelles, Miley, Hall, Dummett

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Liverpool v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Joelinton to be booked

This looks set to be an intense clash and the Brazilian could be carded, something that has happened in five of his last seven starts for the Magpies.

Darwin Nunez to score or have an assist

The Liverpool striker has looked sharp and scored both goals in their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture so expect the Uruguayan to play a prominent role.

Over 6.5 Liverpool corners

The Reds have earned an average of 7.67 corners in their nine home league games, the third-highest figure in the league, and they can earn more than six in Monday's clash.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

