Liverpool v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Liverpool v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Man Utd. Analysis of form and stats
Where to watch Liverpool v Man Utd
You can watch Liverpool v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 17 December, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 4.30pm on Sunday
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool -1 goal on handicap
1pt 4-5 general
Liverpool v Man Utd odds
Liverpool 3-10
Manchester United 8-1
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Man Utd team news
Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson remain sidelined.
Manchester United
Captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended and Harry Maguire is out after limping off in the midweek defeat to Bayern. Marcus Rashford returns from illness but Anthony Martial is not well enough to return. Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo are all out injured and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.
Liverpool v Man Utd predictions
Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will have horrifying memories of last season’s 7-0 hiding away at Liverpool and their latest visit to Anfield could be another harrowing experience.
The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and that came only three days after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
That means Ten Hag’s side have lost seven of their opening 16 league games - they are the only team yet to draw this season - and they have been beaten on trips to Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle.
Having failed to score in three of their last four matches, United must be fearing the worst against a Liverpool side who started the weekend top of the Premier League pile.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in nine league games and they have been utterly dominant at their Anfield fortress, where they have won all seven of their outings.
Six of those seven wins - the exception is their most recent 4-3 win over Fulham - have been by at least two goals and they can repeat the trick against United.
Goals look assured given six of the last seven meetings between these rivals have gone produced at least three goals, and a free-scoring encounter would spell trouble for United.
Liverpool were beaten 2-1 in the Europa League at Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday but having already topped the group, Klopp was able to ring the changes and rest his leading lights including Mohamed Salah, who wasn’t even in the matchday squad.
That should mean the Reds are fit and raring to go against United, who have failed to score in seven of their last eight visits to Anfield.
For one reason or another, Ten Hag has been unable to consistently get the best from his players and a suspension to Bruno Fernandes won’t help their cause on Merseyside.
With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire injured, there are also problems for him to address defensively and a rampant Liverpool side could take full advantage.
The hosts have scored three or more in six of their seven home league games and they have put at least four past United in four of their last five league meetings.
With that scoring prowess in mind, home advantage on side and United depleted by injuries and suspensions, the Reds should prove at least two goals too good for their inconsistent visitors.
Key stat
Manchester United have not drawn any of their last 23 top-flight fixtures, which is a club record.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Gomez, Gakpo, Elliott, Bradley, Doak, Quansah, Jones, Gordon.
Manchester United (4-3-3): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford
Subs: Reguilon, Mejbri, Pellistri, Garnacho, Dalot, Gore, Hugill.
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Darwin Nunez
Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Man Utd
Star man Marcus Rashford
Top scorer Scott McTominay
Penalty taker Marcus Rashford
Card magnet Sofyan Amrabat
Assist ace Marcus Rashford
Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane
Liverpool v Manchester United bet builder predictions
Liverpool to win
The title-chasing Reds are a perfect seven from seven in the Premier League at Anfield and they should account for a depleted United.
Mohamed Salah to score at any time
The Egyptian will be fresh having sat out in midweek and he has scored 12 goals in as many appearances against United, netting in each of their last six meetings.
Luke Shaw to be booked
The United left-back has three bookings in eight appearances and will be in for a tough time up against Salah.
Price guide: 11-2
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Published on 16 December 2023 in Premier League
Last updated 17:00, 16 December 2023
