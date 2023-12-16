Liverpool v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in Liverpool v Man Utd . New customers can click here to claim that offer.

We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool v Man Utd

You can watch Liverpool v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 17 December, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 4.30pm on Sunday

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool -1 goal on handicap

1pt 4-5 general

You can get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Liverpool v Man Utd by clicking here

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

Liverpool 3-10

Manchester United 8-1

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Man Utd team news

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson remain sidelined.

Manchester United

Captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended and Harry Maguire is out after limping off in the midweek defeat to Bayern. Marcus Rashford returns from illness but Anthony Martial is not well enough to return. Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo are all out injured and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.

Liverpool v Man Utd predictions

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will have horrifying memories of last season’s 7-0 hiding away at Liverpool and their latest visit to Anfield could be another harrowing experience.

The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and that came only three days after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

That means Ten Hag’s side have lost seven of their opening 16 league games - they are the only team yet to draw this season - and they have been beaten on trips to Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Having failed to score in three of their last four matches, United must be fearing the worst against a Liverpool side who started the weekend top of the Premier League pile.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in nine league games and they have been utterly dominant at their Anfield fortress, where they have won all seven of their outings.

Six of those seven wins - the exception is their most recent 4-3 win over Fulham - have been by at least two goals and they can repeat the trick against United.

Visit Betfair and get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Liverpool v Man Utd

Goals look assured given six of the last seven meetings between these rivals have gone produced at least three goals, and a free-scoring encounter would spell trouble for United.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 in the Europa League at Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday but having already topped the group, Klopp was able to ring the changes and rest his leading lights including Mohamed Salah, who wasn’t even in the matchday squad.

That should mean the Reds are fit and raring to go against United, who have failed to score in seven of their last eight visits to Anfield.

For one reason or another, Ten Hag has been unable to consistently get the best from his players and a suspension to Bruno Fernandes won’t help their cause on Merseyside.

With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire injured, there are also problems for him to address defensively and a rampant Liverpool side could take full advantage.

The hosts have scored three or more in six of their seven home league games and they have put at least four past United in four of their last five league meetings.

With that scoring prowess in mind, home advantage on side and United depleted by injuries and suspensions, the Reds should prove at least two goals too good for their inconsistent visitors.

Key stat

Manchester United have not drawn any of their last 23 top-flight fixtures, which is a club record.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Gakpo, Elliott, Bradley, Doak, Quansah, Jones, Gordon.

Manchester United (4-3-3): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Subs: Reguilon, Mejbri, Pellistri, Garnacho, Dalot, Gore, Hugill.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Man Utd

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford

Card magnet Sofyan Amrabat

Assist ace Marcus Rashford

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Liverpool v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win

The title-chasing Reds are a perfect seven from seven in the Premier League at Anfield and they should account for a depleted United.

Mohamed Salah to score at any time

The Egyptian will be fresh having sat out in midweek and he has scored 12 goals in as many appearances against United, netting in each of their last six meetings.

Luke Shaw to be booked

The United left-back has three bookings in eight appearances and will be in for a tough time up against Salah.

Price guide: 11-2

Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Liverpool v Man Utd with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Liverpool v Man Utd

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab this Betfair betting offer . It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Open a new account using promo code ZFBDXG Deposit a minimum of £10 by card (Apple Pay deposits are not eligible). Place a max £1 bet on the 'over 0.5 goals' market in Liverpool v Man Utd Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Betfair 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Liverpool v Man Utd betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days.

only deposits with cards are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Further T&Cs apply, visit Betfair for more information.

Please gamble responsibly.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.