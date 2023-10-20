Liverpool v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Reds can resume winning ways
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Everton. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Liverpool v Everton match. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Liverpool v Everton
You can watch Liverpool v Everton in the Premier League on October 21st, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm on Saturday
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals
1pt 8-5 general
You can bet on Liverpool v Everton here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power
Liverpool v Everton odds
Liverpool 4-11
Everton 15-2
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Everton team news
Liverpool
Diogo Jota is available after suspension but Curtis Jones continues his three-game ban. Cody Gakpo's knee injury was less serious than first feared and he should be available for the bench, but Andy Robertson has joined Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhim Kelleher and Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines.
Everton
Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman miss out while Andre Gomes is a doubt.
Liverpool v Everton predictions
Liverpool were disappointed to take just one point from two Premier League matches leading into the international break but they can respond with a win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
The Reds still feel hard done by after last month's controversial 2-1 loss away to Tottenham but they were far more accepting of a 2-2 draw at Brighton last time out.
They remain well placed in the table and know that a victory over Everton would send them to the summit for at least a couple of hours.
Jurgen Klopp's side have impressed in the majority of games and new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have made positive impressions.
The Reds' midfield was noted as an area of weakness last term but there has been a noticeable improvement as the new signings have added to the quality and tempo of their play.
Mohamed Salah continues to have a huge impact in attack.
The Egyptian was the subject of persistent summer interest from the Saudi Pro League but a move never materialised and there has been no indication of a loss of focus.
Salah's nine Premier League goal involvements - five goals and four assists - account for half of Liverpool's 18-goal tally and have been absolutely key to the team's strong start to the campaign.
Everton will be aware of the need to stifle Salah and are likely to sit deep and try to deny the Reds space in behind.
Sean Dyche's side are unlikely to see much of the ball but they will look to spring forward quickly at every opportunity and make the most of any set pieces.
It will be a very different type of performance from what was seen against Bournemouth at Goodison a fortnight ago when a front-foot Toffees' display secured a well-deserved 3-0 win.
Everton were also worthy 3-1 winners at Brentford last month and their recent efforts indicate that they might be able to avoid getting dragged into yet another relegation battle.
However, while the Toffees may be capable of pushing closer to mid-table, they are a long way from being able to go toe to toe with the top teams.
Everton's rope-a-dope strategy against Liverpool has produced the occasional notable result, including a 2-0 success at an empty Anfield in February 2021.
But they have experienced a pair of 2-0 defeats on their last two visits and were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal earlier this season when using similarly cautious tactics.
There will be no lack of hunger and desire in the Everton dressing room but a lack of quality will probably let them down against a Liverpool side anxious to get their season back on track.
Key stat
Seven of Liverpool's last eight home matches against Everton have featured fewer than four goals
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Gomes, Elliott, Konate, Endo, Goku, Jota, Quansah, Doak.
Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Harrison, Chermiti, Beto, Keane, Patterson, Danjuma, Virginia, Godfrey, Dobbin.
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Everton
Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure
Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet Ashley Young
Assist ace Dwight McNeil
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Liverpool v Everton bet builder predictions
Liverpool to win
Liverpool have won eight of their last ten home Merseyside derbies and they should take maximum points this weekend.
Darwin Nunez to score the first goal
The Uruguayan bagged the opener in his nation's 2-0 success at home to Brazil in World Cup qualifying and he will be one of the main threats to Everton.
Ashley Young to be carded
Everton's veteran full back has been booked in three of the last four Premier League games and he looks a likely candidate to enter referee Craig Pawson's notebook.
Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Liverpool v Everton
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Liverpool v Everton match.
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Liverpool v Everton for the Premier League It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Saturday's Premier League assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Mark Langdon: Liverpool likely to kick on with schedule easing up
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Arsenal v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can snap losing streak in tight contest
- Saturday's Premier League assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Mark Langdon: Liverpool likely to kick on with schedule easing up
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Arsenal v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can snap losing streak in tight contest