Liverpool v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Reds can resume winning ways

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Liverpool v Everton match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool v Everton

You can watch Liverpool v Everton in the Premier League on October 21st, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm on Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 8-5 general

You can bet on Liverpool v Everton here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Liverpool v Everton odds

Liverpool 4-11

Everton 15-2

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Everton team news

Liverpool

Diogo Jota is available after suspension but Curtis Jones continues his three-game ban. Cody Gakpo's knee injury was less serious than first feared and he should be available for the bench, but Andy Robertson has joined Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhim Kelleher and Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines.

Everton

Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman miss out while Andre Gomes is a doubt.

Liverpool v Everton predictions

Liverpool were disappointed to take just one point from two Premier League matches leading into the international break but they can respond with a win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds still feel hard done by after last month's controversial 2-1 loss away to Tottenham but they were far more accepting of a 2-2 draw at Brighton last time out.

They remain well placed in the table and know that a victory over Everton would send them to the summit for at least a couple of hours.

Jurgen Klopp's side have impressed in the majority of games and new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have made positive impressions.

The Reds' midfield was noted as an area of weakness last term but there has been a noticeable improvement as the new signings have added to the quality and tempo of their play.

Mohamed Salah continues to have a huge impact in attack.

The Egyptian was the subject of persistent summer interest from the Saudi Pro League but a move never materialised and there has been no indication of a loss of focus.

Salah's nine Premier League goal involvements - five goals and four assists - account for half of Liverpool's 18-goal tally and have been absolutely key to the team's strong start to the campaign.

Everton will be aware of the need to stifle Salah and are likely to sit deep and try to deny the Reds space in behind.

Sean Dyche's side are unlikely to see much of the ball but they will look to spring forward quickly at every opportunity and make the most of any set pieces.

It will be a very different type of performance from what was seen against Bournemouth at Goodison a fortnight ago when a front-foot Toffees' display secured a well-deserved 3-0 win.

Everton were also worthy 3-1 winners at Brentford last month and their recent efforts indicate that they might be able to avoid getting dragged into yet another relegation battle.

However, while the Toffees may be capable of pushing closer to mid-table, they are a long way from being able to go toe to toe with the top teams.

Everton's rope-a-dope strategy against Liverpool has produced the occasional notable result, including a 2-0 success at an empty Anfield in February 2021.

But they have experienced a pair of 2-0 defeats on their last two visits and were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal earlier this season when using similarly cautious tactics.

There will be no lack of hunger and desire in the Everton dressing room but a lack of quality will probably let them down against a Liverpool side anxious to get their season back on track.

Key stat

Seven of Liverpool's last eight home matches against Everton have featured fewer than four goals

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomes, Elliott, Konate, Endo, Goku, Jota, Quansah, Doak.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Harrison, Chermiti, Beto, Keane, Patterson, Danjuma, Virginia, Godfrey, Dobbin.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Ashley Young

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Liverpool v Everton b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win

Liverpool have won eight of their last ten home Merseyside derbies and they should take maximum points this weekend.

Darwin Nunez to score the first goal

The Uruguayan bagged the opener in his nation's 2-0 success at home to Brazil in World Cup qualifying and he will be one of the main threats to Everton.

Ashley Young to be carded

Everton's veteran full back has been booked in three of the last four Premier League games and he looks a likely candidate to enter referee Craig Pawson's notebook.

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premie r League free bet on Liverpool v Everton

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Liverpool v Everton match.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Liverpool v Everton for the Premier League It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.