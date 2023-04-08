Leeds v Crystal Palace predictions: Relegation rivals unlikely to take a backwards step

Where to watch Leeds v Crystal Palace

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 19-20 bet365

Leeds v Crystal Palace odds

Leeds 11-10

Crystal Palace 13-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leeds v Crystal Palace team news

Leeds

Max Wober, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams are sidelined.

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is set to miss the trip to Elland Road with a groin injury and joins Vicente Guaita and Nathan Ferguson in the treatment room. Chris Richards is a doubt.

Leeds v Crystal Palace predictions

Just a point separates Leeds and Crystal Palace in the Premier League standings and the relegation rivals are fancied to be involved in an entertaining scrap at Elland Road.

Leeds have picked up under new boss Javi Gracia and have won two of their last three matches despite still struggling to keep a clean sheet. The Whites have conceded in 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions and both teams have found the net in their last four outings.

Both sides are not out of relegation danger yet despite starting the weekend in 12th and 13th position, so they will be keen to give themselves some breathing space with victory on Sunday.

Crystal Palace have turned to club legend Roy Hodgson after parting company with Patrick Vieira after a 4-1 hiding at leaders Arsenal before the international break. And the Eagles got the veteran’s second stint in charge off to the perfect start against Leicester last weekend thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp winner.

Palace won the shot count 31-3 against the Foxes and they will be hoping some new manager bounce can steer them away from trouble after going 13 games without a win in all competitions prior to that 2-1 success.

Hodgson is not known for an attacking style of play but his impact seemed immediate. The new boss will have to do without talisman Wilfried Zaha on Sunday, however, after the Ivorian suffered a groin strain against Leicester. Zaha is expected to miss a number of weeks.

A definite area of improvement Hodgson will be targeting is improving Palace's away form. The Eagles have won only twice on the road all season and their haul of ten points from 14 games away from Selhurst Park leaves plenty to be desired.

That may go some way to explaining why Leeds are only a shade of odds-against to win this pivotal encounter, but it is difficult to back a side who have won just seven league matches all season and have one of the worst defensive records in the division at such cramped odds.

So taking both teams to score at similar odds makes much greater appeal. Palace were 2-1 winners when they met in London earlier this season and Leeds’ defensive frailties remain despite their recent successes.

If Hodgson can continue to get a tune out of Palace's forward line an entertaining clash could ensue in West Yorkshire.

Key stat

Leeds have kept five clean sheets in 35 games in all competitions this season.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford

Subs: Rodrigo, Summerville, Kristensen, Cooper, Gyabi, Robles, Rutter, Gnoto, Greenwood

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Edouard, Hughes, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Clyne, McArthur, Riedewald, Whitworth, Richards

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk

Card magnet Robin Koch

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Jean-Philippe Mateta

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Follow us on Twitter