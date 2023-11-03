Fulham v Manchester United Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Vital victory may elude Red Devils
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Fulham v Manchester United. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Fulham v Manchester United match. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Fulham v Manchester United
You can watch Fulham v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday November 4, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm
Match prediction & best bets
Draw
2pts 13-5 bet365, BoyleSports
Scott McTominay to score at any time
1pt 6-1 general
You can bet on Fulham v Manchester United here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power
Fulham v Manchester United odds
Fulham 23-10
Manchester United 6-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Fulham v Manchester United team news
Fulham
Defenders Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo are injured. Kenny Tete and Adama Traore have returned to training and could be involved.
Manchester United
Casemiro has joined Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo on the sidelines. Jadon Sancho remains out of favour.
Fulham v Manchester United predictions
Back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle in the EFL Cup have turned up the heat on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is desperate for a positive result on the Red Devils' trip to Fulham.
United have been friendless in the betting for the early kick-off at Craven Cottage and their dismal recent performances make them easy to oppose on the banks of the Thames.
Ten Hag's increasingly disgruntled side have lost eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions this season and that record could have been even worse given the nature of their seven victories.
Aside from a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace, United have made hard work of their 2023-24 successes and it is hard to see them easing past a dogged Fulham side in west London.
They rode their luck in a 1-0 opening win over Wolves at Old Trafford and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 after going 2-0 down inside four minutes. Their two away victories in the league were by one-goal margins at Burnley and Sheffield United, the bottom two in the division, and they needed an injury-time brace from Scott McTominay to beat Brentford 2-1 last month.
United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a stoppage-time penalty to seal a nervy 1-0 Champions League win against Copenhagen before the comprehensive home defeats to City and Newcastle.
While the visitors demand to be taken on by punters, Fulham have failed to convince this season and the draw looks the most attractive selection in the match betting.
The Cottagers won 3-1 at highflying Championship side Ipswich in the EFL Cup fourth round this week and have claimed a couple of creditable draws away at Arsenal and Brighton in the league this season.
Their home record is modest, with victories over relegation favourites Sheffield United and Luton and defeats to local rivals Brentford and Chelsea, but they should give the out-of-sorts Red Devils a tough contest.
Last season, United needed a goal from substitute Alejandro Garnacho in the third minute of injury-time to pinch a 2-1 win at Fulham in the final game before the World Cup break and another tight clash is expected.
The fact that McTominay stands out as one of United's main attacking threats is an indictment of his teammates' efforts but the Scotland international is a big price to score at any time.
After his brace against Brentford, he opened the scoring in his side's last away fixture at Sheffield United and was denied by a brilliant Ederson save in last weekend's derby defeat.
Key stat
Manchester United have lost seven of their last 12 matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Iwobi, Willian; Vinicius
Subs: Jimenez, Cairney, Lukic, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Tete
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Garnacho, Mount, Mejbri, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Martial, Evans
Inside info
Fulham
Star man Joao Palhinha
Top scorer Joao Palhinha
Penalty taker Harry Wilson
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Assist ace Willian
Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius
Manchester United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Scott McTominay
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Fulham v Manchester United bet builder predictions
Fulham or draw double chance
Manchester United needed an injury-time goal to win at Craven Cottage last season and Fulham can stand firm against their out-of-sorts visitors
Joao Palhinha to be shown a card
After picking up 14 yellow cards in his first Premier League campaign with Fulham, the influential Portugal international has been booked three times in seven starts this term
Sofyan Amrabat to be shown a card
The midfielder amassed 20 cautions in 63 appearances for Fiorentina and Morocco last season and has been cautioned in Manchester United's last two games
Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Fulham v Manchester United
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Fulham v Manchester United
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Fulham v Manchester United in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 3 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 15:54, 3 November 2023
- Saturday's Premier League assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Mark Langdon: Erik ten Hag's short-term ideas has seen the Old Trafford roof fall in
- Newcastle v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- West Ham v Everton predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Saturday's Premier League assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Mark Langdon: Erik ten Hag's short-term ideas has seen the Old Trafford roof fall in
- Newcastle v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- West Ham v Everton predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power