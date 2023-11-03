Fulham v Manchester United Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Vital victory may elude Red Devils

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Fulham v Manchester United match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Fulham v Manchester United

You can watch Fulham v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday November 4, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bets

Draw

2pts 13-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Scott McTominay to score at any time

1pt 6-1 general

Fulham v Manchester United odds

Fulham 23-10

Manchester United 6-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Manchester United team news

Fulham

Defenders Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo are injured. Kenny Tete and Adama Traore have returned to training and could be involved.

Manchester United

Casemiro has joined Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo on the sidelines. Jadon Sancho remains out of favour.

Fulham v Manchester United predictions

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle in the EFL Cup have turned up the heat on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is desperate for a positive result on the Red Devils' trip to Fulham.

United have been friendless in the betting for the early kick-off at Craven Cottage and their dismal recent performances make them easy to oppose on the banks of the Thames.

Ten Hag's increasingly disgruntled side have lost eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions this season and that record could have been even worse given the nature of their seven victories.

Aside from a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace, United have made hard work of their 2023-24 successes and it is hard to see them easing past a dogged Fulham side in west London.

They rode their luck in a 1-0 opening win over Wolves at Old Trafford and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 after going 2-0 down inside four minutes. Their two away victories in the league were by one-goal margins at Burnley and Sheffield United, the bottom two in the division, and they needed an injury-time brace from Scott McTominay to beat Brentford 2-1 last month.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a stoppage-time penalty to seal a nervy 1-0 Champions League win against Copenhagen before the comprehensive home defeats to City and Newcastle.

While the visitors demand to be taken on by punters, Fulham have failed to convince this season and the draw looks the most attractive selection in the match betting.

The Cottagers won 3-1 at highflying Championship side Ipswich in the EFL Cup fourth round this week and have claimed a couple of creditable draws away at Arsenal and Brighton in the league this season.

Their home record is modest, with victories over relegation favourites Sheffield United and Luton and defeats to local rivals Brentford and Chelsea, but they should give the out-of-sorts Red Devils a tough contest.

Last season, United needed a goal from substitute Alejandro Garnacho in the third minute of injury-time to pinch a 2-1 win at Fulham in the final game before the World Cup break and another tight clash is expected.

The fact that McTominay stands out as one of United's main attacking threats is an indictment of his teammates' efforts but the Scotland international is a big price to score at any time.

After his brace against Brentford, he opened the scoring in his side's last away fixture at Sheffield United and was denied by a brilliant Ederson save in last weekend's derby defeat.

Key stat

Manchester United have lost seven of their last 12 matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Iwobi, Willian; Vinicius

Subs: Jimenez, Cairney, Lukic, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Tete

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Garnacho, Mount, Mejbri, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Martial, Evans

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Joao Palhinha

Penalty taker Harry Wilson

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Willian

Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Fulham v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Fulham or draw double chance

Manchester United needed an injury-time goal to win at Craven Cottage last season and Fulham can stand firm against their out-of-sorts visitors

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

After picking up 14 yellow cards in his first Premier League campaign with Fulham, the influential Portugal international has been booked three times in seven starts this term

Sofyan Amrabat to be shown a card

The midfielder amassed 20 cautions in 63 appearances for Fiorentina and Morocco last season and has been cautioned in Manchester United's last two games

Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power

