Fulham v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: West London rivals hard to split

Where to watch Fulham v Chelsea

You can watch Fulham v Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday, October 2, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 bet365 , Hills

Fulham v Chelsea odds

Fulham 14-5

Chelsea Evs

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Chelsea team news

Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore are injured. Sasa Lukic is fit again and Kenny Tete (groin) will be assessed.

Chelsea

Armando Broja could start up front as Nicolas Jackson is suspended. Malo Gusto is also banned and Ben Chilwell has joined Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah on the injury list.

Fulham v Chelsea predictions

Chelsea finished eight points below west London rivals Fulham in last season's Premier League and they are trailing the Cottagers again after six games of the 2023-24 campaign.

The league table may not be a fair reflection of the clubs' performances and bookmakers expect Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea to put Fulham in their place at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

The Blues are around evens for victory but the draw looks a more appealing bet at the Cottage, where the visitors were beaten 2-1 in a dramatic contest in January.

The scoreline did not tell the full story of that game as Chelsea had ten shots on target to Fulham's three despite a 58th-minute red card for debutant forward Joao Felix.

The Craven Cottage defeat came towards the end of Graham Potter's brief spell as Chelsea manager but the start of Pochettino's reign has also been marred by wasteful finishing and ill-discipline.

Chelsea have scored five goals in six league games under the former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss from an expected-goals figure of around 12.

One of the chief culprits, summer signing Nicolas Jackson, is suspended for the short trip to Fulham after amassing five bookings in his first six league appearances along with Malo Gusto, who was sent off in the 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Senegal striker Jackson scored in the 3-0 home win over Luton, Chelsea's only victory in the league this term, and hit the target in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Brighton in the EFL Cup third round.

That win came at a price as Ben Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury, joining his fellow England full-back Reece James on the sidelines, and depleted Chelsea may have to wait a little longer for a second league win of the season.

Fulham have ridden their luck this term, starting with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Everton on the opening weekend.

They pinched a point at Arsenal, scoring a late equaliser after being reduced to ten men, and conceded eight goals in defeats to Brentford and Manchester City.

Marco Silva's defence kept clean sheets in their last two league fixtures, a 1-0 home win over Luton and a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, and, like Chelsea, they have scored only five goals in six league matches.

The Blues' last four games in all competitions have rewarded backers of under 1.5 goals so a low-scoring contest is likely at Craven Cottage.

These teams shared a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in February and they may have to settle for a point apiece after underwhelming starts to the new season.

Key stat

Chelsea have won only two of their last 16 away games in the Premier League

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Castagne; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Bassey, Cairney, Iwobi, Vinicius, Ballo-Toure, Robinson, Cordova-Reid

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Fernandez, Mudryk; Broja

Subs: Ugochukwu, Palmer, Maatsen, Washington, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Badiashile

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Andreas Pereira

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Willian

Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Raheem Sterling

Penalty taker Enzo Fernandez

Card magnet Enzo Fernandez

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Fulham v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

The west London rivals have scored just ten goals in 12 Premier League games between them this season and defences may dominate at Craven Cottage

Enzo Fernandez to have one or more shots on target

Chelsea's injury problems mean the Argentina World Cup winner could play in a more advanced midfield role and he is averaging 2.2 shots per game in the league

Over 49.5 booking points

Fulham have had two red cards and Chelsea one in the league this term and last season's meetings produced 95 and 50 booking points.

Pays out at 15-4 with Hills

