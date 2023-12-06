Everton v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees can boost survival hopes

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Everton v Newcastle match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Everton v Newcastle

You can watch Everton v Newcastle in the Premier League on December 7, live on Amazon Prime Video at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Match prediction & best bet

Everton

2pts 9-4 bet365, Betfair

You can bet on Everton v Newcastle here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Everton v Newcastle odds

Everton 9-4

Newcastle 13-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton

Dele Alli (groin) remains unavailable and Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both calf) are doubts.

Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is suspended and Nick Pope (shoulder) has joined Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Javi Manquillo and Matt Targett on the injured list.

Everton v Newcastle predictions

Everton have responded positively since their ten-point deduction and can chalk up back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season by defeating injury-ravaged Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Nine days after learning of their devastating punishment, Everton had to stomach the crushing disappointment of a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. But there were encouraging elements to that performance with the Toffees winning the shot count 24-9, and they followed up with a 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest which dragged them to within two points of the safety line.

Tuesday's defeats for relegation rivals Burnley and Luton brought further good news, meaning a victory over Newcastle will be enough to lift the Merseysiders out of the bottom three.

Everton's home record has been surprisingly poor with only four points gained from seven games. Goodison has a well-earned reputation as a difficult venue for visiting teams but the early-season atmosphere at the stadium was affected by supporter frustration and discontent.

There was a need for the whole club to pull together and that happened in an instant when the Premier League laid down Everton's punishment. Passion in the stands was evident from the start of the Manchester United game and it took a stupendous goal from Alejandro Garnacho to quieten things down.

Newcastle will be faced with a similarly noisy environment and their injury-hit group may struggle to come up with a magic moment. The Magpies have got used to going into battle without several key players but their problems deepened at the weekend when goalkeeper Nick Pope was forced off with a shoulder injury towards the end of a superb 1-0 victory at home to Manchester United.

Pope's replacement, Martin Dubravka, had a fairly quiet finish to the game as Newcastle ran out worthy winners, but he is likely to be less well protected on Merseyside. A patched-up Newcastle side dug incredibly deep at the weekend with nine of the ten outfield players starting and finishing the game.

Eddie Howe felt unable to switch things around without weakening the side and there is no respite for his stretched squad which needs to contest a further seven fixtures over the next 20 days.

Newcastle will try to take things step-by-step and do their utmost to replicate their weekend performance, but there is every chance of a dip in energy levels and the outcome could be similar to last month's trip to Bournemouth, when a tired display contributed to a 2-0 defeat. The timing of the fixture appears to be a godsend for Everton, who look decent value to register a precious three points.

Key stat

Everton have won six of their last 11 home matches against Newcastle.

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Beto, Onana.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; L Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson, Dummett, Ndiweni.

Inside info

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Ashley Young

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Everton v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Everton to win

Everton were worthy 1-0 victors at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and they can follow up with a home triumph over injury-hit Newcastle, who have won just one of six Premier League away games.

Under 3.5 goals

All of Everton's eight home games this season have generated fewer than four goals and the low-scoring trend is likely to continue.

Anthony Gordon to be carded

Anthony Gordon has collected six yellow cards this season and could be even more fired-up than usual against his former club.

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Everton v Newcastle

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Everton v Newcastle fixture.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Everton v Newcastle for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.