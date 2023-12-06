Everton v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees can boost survival hopes
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Everton v Newcastle. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Everton v Newcastle match. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Everton v Newcastle
You can watch Everton v Newcastle in the Premier League on December 7, live on Amazon Prime Video at 7.30pm on Thursday.
Match prediction & best bet
Everton
2pts 9-4 bet365, Betfair
You can bet on Everton v Newcastle here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power
Everton v Newcastle odds
Everton 9-4
Newcastle 13-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Everton v Newcastle team news
Everton
Dele Alli (groin) remains unavailable and Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both calf) are doubts.
Newcastle
Sandro Tonali is suspended and Nick Pope (shoulder) has joined Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Javi Manquillo and Matt Targett on the injured list.
Everton v Newcastle predictions
Everton have responded positively since their ten-point deduction and can chalk up back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season by defeating injury-ravaged Newcastle at Goodison Park.
Nine days after learning of their devastating punishment, Everton had to stomach the crushing disappointment of a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. But there were encouraging elements to that performance with the Toffees winning the shot count 24-9, and they followed up with a 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest which dragged them to within two points of the safety line.
Tuesday's defeats for relegation rivals Burnley and Luton brought further good news, meaning a victory over Newcastle will be enough to lift the Merseysiders out of the bottom three.
Everton's home record has been surprisingly poor with only four points gained from seven games. Goodison has a well-earned reputation as a difficult venue for visiting teams but the early-season atmosphere at the stadium was affected by supporter frustration and discontent.
There was a need for the whole club to pull together and that happened in an instant when the Premier League laid down Everton's punishment. Passion in the stands was evident from the start of the Manchester United game and it took a stupendous goal from Alejandro Garnacho to quieten things down.
Newcastle will be faced with a similarly noisy environment and their injury-hit group may struggle to come up with a magic moment. The Magpies have got used to going into battle without several key players but their problems deepened at the weekend when goalkeeper Nick Pope was forced off with a shoulder injury towards the end of a superb 1-0 victory at home to Manchester United.
Pope's replacement, Martin Dubravka, had a fairly quiet finish to the game as Newcastle ran out worthy winners, but he is likely to be less well protected on Merseyside. A patched-up Newcastle side dug incredibly deep at the weekend with nine of the ten outfield players starting and finishing the game.
Eddie Howe felt unable to switch things around without weakening the side and there is no respite for his stretched squad which needs to contest a further seven fixtures over the next 20 days.
Newcastle will try to take things step-by-step and do their utmost to replicate their weekend performance, but there is every chance of a dip in energy levels and the outcome could be similar to last month's trip to Bournemouth, when a tired display contributed to a 2-0 defeat. The timing of the fixture appears to be a godsend for Everton, who look decent value to register a precious three points.
Key stat
Everton have won six of their last 11 home matches against Newcastle.
Probable teams
Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Beto, Onana.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; L Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson, Dummett, Ndiweni.
Inside info
Everton
Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure
Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet Ashley Young
Assist ace Dwight McNeil
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Newcastle
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Alexander Isak
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Card magnet Anthony Gordon
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar
Everton v Newcastle bet builder predictions
Everton to win
Everton were worthy 1-0 victors at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and they can follow up with a home triumph over injury-hit Newcastle, who have won just one of six Premier League away games.
Under 3.5 goals
All of Everton's eight home games this season have generated fewer than four goals and the low-scoring trend is likely to continue.
Anthony Gordon to be carded
Anthony Gordon has collected six yellow cards this season and could be even more fired-up than usual against his former club.
Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Everton v Newcastle
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Everton v Newcastle fixture.
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Everton v Newcastle for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 6 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 13:57, 6 December 2023
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Wednesday's matches
- Aston Villa v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Man Utd v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Manchester United v Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 from Sky Bet in free bets on Wednesday
- Premier League sign-up betting offer: get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for Luton v Arsenal and more
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Wednesday's matches
- Aston Villa v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Man Utd v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Manchester United v Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 from Sky Bet in free bets on Wednesday
- Premier League sign-up betting offer: get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for Luton v Arsenal and more