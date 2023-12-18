EFL Cup predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Tuesday's 7.45pm kick-offs

When to bet

Kick-offs at 7.45pm on Tuesday

Best bets

Everton to beat Fulham

2pts Evs bet 365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Middlesbrough to beat Port Vale

2pts 17-20 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's EFL Cup 7.45pm predictions

Everton v Fulham predictions

Everton, revitalised since their ten-point deduction, can extend their unbeaten streak by taking down Fulham for a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The Toffees have lost only one of their last nine and having knocked Aston Villa and Burnley out of the League Cup, they can go on to complete a Premier League hat-trick.

Sean Dyche's men have won four in a row, all to nil, and while they always look limited in front of goal considering the chances they create, that defensive fortitude makes them hard to oppose.

Fulham, lucklessly drubbed at Newcastle on Saturday after Raul Jimenez's red card, have been in good form themselves and did win 1-0 at Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the season.

But Everton completely bossed that match, carving out 19 chances to Fulham's nine, and right now look far less wasteful.

Best bet for Everton v Fulham:

Everton

2pts Evs bet 365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Port Vale v Middlesbrough predictions

League One mid-division outfit Port Vale have played four matches to reach the last eight of the League Cup for the first time – and not met a single side higher than them in the pyramid.

Three League Two outfits and Fleetwood Town have been overcome by Andy Crosby's side, who will find Middlesbrough a step up in class.

It's been a busy period for Vale with FA Cup and EFL Trophy commitments as well as this competition and the League.

They have played 32 matches this season, six more than Boro, and this will be their eighth game in 24 days.

That has to take its toll and while they will be buzzing after beating Wigan 3-2 on Saturday courtesy of Ethan Chislett's first hat-trick, Middlesbrough are a cut above any side they have faced this term.

Michael Carrick's side snapped a three-game losing run with a 2-1 win at Swansea on Saturday and have won six of their last nine away games.

Best bet for Port Vale v Middlesbrough:

Middlesbrough

2pts 17-20 general

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.