Burnley v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Clarets' recovery looks in peril
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Burnley v Liverpool. Plus a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet offer
Where to watch Burnley v Liverpool
You can watch Burnley v Liverpool in the Premier League on December 26, live on Amazon Prime
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool & both teams to score
1pt 13-8 bet365
Burnley v Liverpool odds
Burnley 7-1
Liverpool 2-5
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Burnley v Liverpool team news
Burnley
The Clarets hope that Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey can feature but Luca Koleosho is a long-term absentee.
Liverpool
Kostas Tsimikas is out after breaking his collarbone in Saturday's draw with Arsenal and he joins Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister on the sidelines. Luis Diaz faces a late test on a knee issue.
Burnley v Liverpool predictions
Jurgen Klopp complaining about the fixture schedule has become as much of a Yuletide tradition as turkey sandwiches and falling asleep in front of Escape to Victory, so the Liverpool boss will be mindful that a Boxing Day trip to Burnley could be tricky.
The Reds missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League when they were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday and their manager's frustration was heightened when Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone when colliding with him while the German was standing in his technical area.
It was the second successive home draw for Liverpool following Manchester United's backs-to-the-wall effort at Anfield nine days ago, and Klopp would be delighted if they could emerge from their trip to Turf Moor without any further damage to their title ambitions or his personnel.
His options are limited with his bench being largely made up of youngsters, and Joe Gomez looks set to once again fill in as a right-footed left-back following Tsimikas's misfortune.
That should encourage Burnley, who received a real shot in the arm with a 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday that left a few teams nervously looking over their shoulder. But that is when Liverpool can be at their most dangerous.
The Clarets have beaten Sheffield United on their own patch this season, but that is the only home game they have not lost, with champions Manchester City, this term's surprise package Aston Villa and early pacesetters Tottenham having few problems sweeping them aside.
Liverpool are clearly a team who can be placed in that high-class bracket and the fact Burnley have conceded at least twice in seven of their nine Turf Moor outings has to be a concern.
But the Reds sometimes struggle to keep their opponents at bay on the road and will no doubt recall that they were given a real scare at another promoted club Luton, who were denied a notable victory last month at Kenilworth Road by a late Luis Diaz equaliser.
Burnley have welcomed back Lyle Foster to boost their attack recently and that gives them options, with Jay Rodriguez ready to come off the bench to be a nuisance for the Reds defence, while Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni is also not afraid to have a pop at goal.
They may not be able to muster enough to claim three points, but they can threaten the visitors' goal, even if Liverpool's class comes to the fore and puts a smile back on their manager's face.
Key stat
Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in their last 14 league away games.
Probable teams
Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni
Subs: Tresor, Rodriguez, Roberts, Redmond, Delcroix, Cullen, Obafemi
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Gravenberch, Elliott, Nunez, Clark, Bradley, McConnell, Quansah
Inside info
Burnley
Star man Lyle Foster
Top scorer Wilson Odobert/Josh Brownhill/Lyle Foster
Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez
Card magnet Jordan Beyer
Assist ace Lyle Foster
Set-piece aerial threat Jordan Beyer
Liverpool
Star man Mo Salah
Top scorer Mo Salah
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Card magnet Wataru Endo
Assist ace Mo Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Burnley v Liverpool bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 goals
There have been at least three goals in six of Burnley's nine home league games this season and Liverpool should be on the front foot after draws against Manchester United and Arsenal
Over 4.5 corners
Only four teams have forced more corners in their Premier League home games than Burnley's average of seven a game and with the Reds conceding 5.89 per away game, it is worth taking a chance that the Clarets will force five flag-kicks
Jordan Beyer to be booked
Burnley's centre half received his sixth booking of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win at Fulham and he could be in for a busy evening.
Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 24 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 14:03, 24 December 2023
