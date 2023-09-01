Brighton v Newcastle predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Attacking talents set to shine on Sussex coast

Where to watch Brighton v Newcastle

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

2-2 correct score

1pt 11-1 bet365

Solly March to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365

Brighton v Newcastle odds

Brighton 31-20

Newcastle 13-8

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Newcastle team news

Brighton

Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are the Seagulls' only injury absentees. Teenage midfielder Carlos Baleba should be involved after signing from Lille this week but Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati may have to wait for his debut.

Newcastle

Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are injured while Sven Botman is a major doubt. Joelinton and Javier Manquillo will be assessed.

Brighton v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle take on Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Milan in their Champions League group while Brighton have been drawn alongside Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in the Europa League but those glamorous assignments should not distract the Premier League pair from their domestic duties.

Consistency was the key to Newcastle's top-four finish last season as they suffered just five defeats in 38 Premier League matches. However, the threat of a third loss in four games in 2023-24 is hanging over Eddie Howe's men on their daunting trip to Brighton.

The Magpies are hardly on the brink of crisis after a 1-0 loss at champions Manchester City and last weekend's dramatic 2-1 defeat to ten-man Liverpool, who hit 50-1 in-play before substitute Darwin Nunez scored a late brace.

After all, Newcastle thumped Aston Villa 5-1 in their opening game and had 23 shots against Liverpool, with Miguel Almiron hitting the woodwork and forcing Reds goalkeeper Alisson into a magnificent save.

It was a similarly frustrating weekend for Brighton, who lost 3-1 at home to West Ham despite racking up ten shots on target.

The Seagulls, who have added £23m Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba to their glittering roster of young talent, had eased to 4-1 wins over Luton and Wolves in their first two games and neither Brighton nor Newcastle should retreat into their shells after last weekend's setbacks.

Over 3.5 goals has been well backed and is no bigger than 6-5 although, last August, Newcastle managed just one shot on target as they dug in for a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

Saturday's clash should be far more entertaining and, with bookmakers struggling to pick a favourite in the match market, the 2-2 correct score is worth a small play.

Brighton are averaging 22.7 shots per game this term and Newcastle 15.7, despite facing three of last season's top seven, while eight of the Toon's last 20 away league trips have ended in draws.

The Magpies could be forced into a defensive reshuffle as Sven Botman, who has started 38 of a possible 41 league fixtures since arriving last summer, suffered an ankle injury against Liverpool.

Former Brighton man Dan Burn may switch to centre-back with Matt Targett coming in at left-back and Brighton's in-form right-winger Solly March looks a decent each-way price to score first.

March had the best goalscoring season of his career in 2022-23, with seven strikes in 31 league starts, and he has kicked off the new campaign in style, notching once against Luton, twice at Wolves, and firing in ten shots in three games.

Key stat

Eight of Newcastle's last 20 away matches have ended in draws

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Welbeck, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Milner, Lallana, Baleba, Adingra

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Wilson, Barnes, Longstaff, Hall, Anderson, Livramento, Murphy

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Kaoru Mitoma

Goal threat Solly March

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Pervis Estupinan

Assist ace Kaoru Mitoma

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Goal threat Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Brighton v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Lewis Dunk to have at least one shot

The Brighton centre-back has had six efforts at goal in his first three appearances this term, including four against West Ham last time out.

Pascal Gross to have at least one shot on target

The midfielder scored with one of his five shots against West Ham last weekend and is a penalty-taking option for Brighton.

Both teams to receive two or more cards

Brighton have picked up nine bookings in their first three games while Newcastle have had ten yellow cards and a fierce contest is in prospect.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

