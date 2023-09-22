Brentford v Everton predictions, betting odds and bet-builder tips: Bees stalemate streak could continue

Where to watch Brentford v Everton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 bet365

Brentford v Everton odds

Brentford 4-5

Everton 15-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brentford v Everton team news

Brentford

Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Joshua Dasilva (thigh) and Rico Henry (knee) are sidelined. Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer (both knocks) and Mikkel Damsgaard (groin) face late fitness tests.

Everton

Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin) miss out, while there are doubts over Jack Harrison (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf).

Brentford v Everton predictions

Everton's backs are against the wall after a poor start to the season but they can stop the rot by holding Brentford to a draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Long-suffering Everton fans have grown used to watching their team fighting against relegation and they might be subjected to more of the same over the next eight months.

A change of ownership is in the pipeline after Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94 per cent stake in the club, but it is far from certain that the new owners are either able or willing to provide the substantial investment required to turn the club around.

The picture should become clearer in the weeks and months ahead but Everton must wait until January to make player purchases and, in the meantime, they need to get on with putting points on the board.

Sean Dyche's side have fallen the wrong side of tight margins this season with three single-goal losses among their four defeats.

Efforts were made to bolster the attack in the summer with Arnaut Danjuma and Beto among the new recruits, but Everton have just two league goals and are the joint-lowest scorers alongside basement boys Luton.

Brentford will look at the game as a great opportunity to take maximum points as they attempt to build on a solid start. However, their status as odds-on favourites looks questionable.

The Bees have drawn all three home games and the last two - a 1-1 against Crystal Palace and a 2-2 against Bournemouth - were matches they might have expected to win.

Thomas Frank's side have been competitive in every game, but they are weakened by the ongoing absence of suspended striker Ivan Toney and lost another key player last weekend when left wingback Rico Henry suffered a long-term knee injury in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

The Bees finished last season strongly without Toney and one of their great strengths is the ability to focus on teamwork rather than rely on key individuals. But there was a lack of fluency to their attacking play against the Magpies last weekend and suspect defending has been an issue at home with five goals conceded in three games.

The Londoners are still handily placed in mid-table but they have gone four games without a win in all competitions and may have to digest another draw this weekend.

Key stat

Brentford have drawn all three of their Premier League home games this season.

Probable teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Schade, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Jorgensen.

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Danjuma, Beto, McNeil.

Subs: Patterson, Garner, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin, Keane, Virginia, Onyango, Godfrey.

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Everton

Star man Jordan Pickford

Top scorer Arnaut Danjuma/Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Beto

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Brentford v Everton b et-builder predictions

Brentford v Everton draw

Brentford have registered three home draws this season and may have to settle for another stalemate against Everton, who shared the points with Sheffield United on their last road trip.

Aaron Hickey to be booked

Combative full-back Aaron Hickey has been cautioned three times this season and looks a likely candidate to see yellow at the weekend.

Under 2.5 total goals

Everton have netted just twice in five Premier League games and their general lack of quality could contribute to a low-scoring outcome at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Pays over 12-1 with Paddy Power

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.