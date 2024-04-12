Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds: Cherries to add to Ten Hag's troubles

BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Bournemouth vs Manchester United. You can grab that offer here .

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United

You can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 13, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Bournemouth

2pts 29-20 general

Bournemouth vs Manchester United odds

Bournemouth 29-20

Manchester United 13-8

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions

Manchester United somehow found themselves in front against title-chasing rivals Liverpool last week before a penalty from the Reds meant the spoils were shared.

But it seemed barely believable that the Red Devils would take even a point from a game in which they had failed to register a shot in the first half.

Erik ten Hag's side were utterly woeful in the opening 45 minutes and if not for a gift from young Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah which allowed Bruno Fernandes a sight at a practically open goal, a scoreline akin to the 7-0 drubbing they suffered against the Reds last season could have easily unfolded given the way the dominance the Reds had shown.

United's style is unsustainable and it really is a miracle they are sixth. Only Premier League basement boys Sheffield United have faced more shots than Ten Hag's side – according to FBRef.com the Blades have allowed 555 and the Red Devils 548 – and the Dutchman's luck is sure to run out soon.

A trip to the south coast is next for United and unless they have miraculously solved their defensive issues in less than a week – something which seems extremely unlikely given they have allowed 308 shots in their last 14 games, hinting that things are actually getting worse at the back – they look set to suffer defeat at the Vitality.

Bournemouth have won their last three on home soil, beating Luton, Crystal Palace and Everton in that run, and have been solid at the Vitality for a while now, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool in their last ten league games in Dorset.

Andoni Iraola will be hoping his side can end the season strongly and push for a top-ten finish, and a win over United would go a long way towards setting them back in the right direction after a 2-1 defeat to Luton last weekend.

The Cherries should be feeling quietly confident of returning to winning ways. Their home form excellent, the Red Devils' ability to concede shots at a ridiculous rate is quite mind-boggling, and they beat United 3-0 in the reverse fixture in December.

Without Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and potentially Raphael Varane, Ten Hag's options in defence are limited and Bournemouth could cut open a makeshift backline.

United have shipped ten goals in their last four games while the Cherries have scored nine in their last four at home and they can claim three points and add to Ten Hag's troubles.

Key stat

Manchester United have allowed 308 shots in their last 14 games.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United team news

Bournemouth

The severity of the injuries Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo suffered against Luton is unknown, but Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra are certain absentees. Chris Mepham and Tyler Adams should be fit enough to make the bench.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are all out while Scott McTominay is a serious doubt, however there is hope that Marcus Rashford will be fit for this tie despite being forced off against Liverpool.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Kluivert, Billing, Faivre; Solanke

Subs: Aarons, Mepham, Kelly, Adams, Scott, Faivre, Unal,

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Amass, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Antony, Diallo, Forson

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Ryan Christie

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Ryan Christie

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Bournemouth vs Manchester United b et builder predictions

Dominic Solanke to score at any time

Dominic Solanke scored in the reverse fixture and given Manchester United's shaky defence, he rates a good bet to grab his 17th Premier League goal of the season.

Over ten corners in the match

Bournemouth's last 15 home games have featured ten or more corners and they have racked up nine themselves in each of their last two outings at the Vitality.

Bruno Fernandes to be booked

United's captain is a fierce competitor who clearly dislikes losing. He was booked in the reverse fixture and has eight Premier League bookings this season.

Price guide: 10-1

