Bournemouth v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Injury-hit Magpies may be vulnerable

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Bournemouth v Newcastle match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle

You can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle in the Premier League on November 11th, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Bournemouth or draw double chance

2pts 6-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

You can bet on Bournemouth v Newcastle here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Bournemouth v Newcastle odds

Bournemouth 4-1

Newcastle 7-10

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Newcastle team news

Bournemouth

Lewis Cook is available after a three-game ban but Alex Scott has joined Neto, Emilano Marcondes, Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams on the sidelines.

Newcastle

Callum Wilson suffered a hamstring strain against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and is a doubt. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are suspended and Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Javi Manquillo, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy are injured.

Bournemouth v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages were dealt a major blow with defeat at Dortmund on Tuesday and their week could go from bad to worse at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Toon have won only one of their last seven Premier League away games and their worsening injury situation makes them opposable at odds-on for their trip to Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson became the latest addition to the Magpies' treatment room when his involvement against Dortmund was curtailed by a hamstring strain and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to face his former club.

Even if Wilson gets the green light Newcastle will be without ten senior players on Saturday, including influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who triggered a one-match ban when he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in last Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Arsenal.

Newcastle shrugged aside their depleted state to produce a physical and energetic performance against the Gunners, but they were unable to reach the same standards against Dortmund and the trip to Bournemouth could be a match too far.

Bournemouth have endured a difficult opening three months to the season, taking only six points from 11 games, and were on the receiving end of a 6-1 hammering at Manchester City last Saturday.

However, they are only in the bottom three as a result of their poor goal difference and five of their next eight fixtures are against teams in the bottom half of the table, so there is the chance for things to look brighter before the new year.

The Cherries can look forward to key matches against relegation rivals Sheffield United and Luton before the festive period and they are also likely to view Saturday's match as a great opportunity to secure maximum points.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was backed by the Cherries board in the summer transfer window and he has plenty of offensive options to consider with Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert among the players pushing for a return to his starting line-up.

In contrast, Newcastle's offensive options look extremely scarce with Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson among the long list of absentees.

Eddie Howe has done a great job to keep Newcastle in top-four contention despite the challenges facing the Magpies at present but he must be desperate to hear some better news on the injury front.

The upcoming international break offers welcome respite but Howe's charges could approach it following another setback.

Key stat

Newcastle have won one of their last seven Premier League road trips.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Radu; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Cook, Billing; Semenyo, Christie, Tavernier; Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Mepham, Brooks, Ouatarra, Smith, Rothwell.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Livramento, Gordon, Almiron.

Subs: Karius, Wilson, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson, Miley, Dubravka, Ritchie, Diallo.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Phil Billing

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Phil Billing

Newcastle

Star man Kieran Trippier

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson/Anthony Gordon

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Bournemouth v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Bournemouth to win

Bournemouth were 2-1 victors against Burnley in their last Premier League home game and they have a great chance against a Newcastle side depleted by injuries and suspensions.

Dominic Solanke to score any time

The 26-year old performs to a consistently high standard and looks an obvious threat to the Newcastle rearguard.

Bournemouth to have four or more shots on target

Bournemouth have racked up 17 shots on target over the course of their last three home games and they can muster at least four shots on target against the Magpies.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Bournemouth v Newcastle

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Bournemouth v Newcastle fixture.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Bournemouth v Newcastle for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.