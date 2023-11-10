Bournemouth v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Injury-hit Magpies may be vulnerable
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Bournemouth v Newcastle. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Where to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle
You can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle in the Premier League on November 11th, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday.
Match prediction & best bet
Bournemouth or draw double chance
2pts 6-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power
Bournemouth v Newcastle odds
Bournemouth 4-1
Newcastle 7-10
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v Newcastle team news
Bournemouth
Lewis Cook is available after a three-game ban but Alex Scott has joined Neto, Emilano Marcondes, Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams on the sidelines.
Newcastle
Callum Wilson suffered a hamstring strain against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and is a doubt. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are suspended and Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Javi Manquillo, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy are injured.
Bournemouth v Newcastle predictions
Newcastle's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages were dealt a major blow with defeat at Dortmund on Tuesday and their week could go from bad to worse at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
The Toon have won only one of their last seven Premier League away games and their worsening injury situation makes them opposable at odds-on for their trip to Bournemouth.
Callum Wilson became the latest addition to the Magpies' treatment room when his involvement against Dortmund was curtailed by a hamstring strain and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to face his former club.
Even if Wilson gets the green light Newcastle will be without ten senior players on Saturday, including influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who triggered a one-match ban when he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in last Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Arsenal.
Newcastle shrugged aside their depleted state to produce a physical and energetic performance against the Gunners, but they were unable to reach the same standards against Dortmund and the trip to Bournemouth could be a match too far.
Bournemouth have endured a difficult opening three months to the season, taking only six points from 11 games, and were on the receiving end of a 6-1 hammering at Manchester City last Saturday.
However, they are only in the bottom three as a result of their poor goal difference and five of their next eight fixtures are against teams in the bottom half of the table, so there is the chance for things to look brighter before the new year.
The Cherries can look forward to key matches against relegation rivals Sheffield United and Luton before the festive period and they are also likely to view Saturday's match as a great opportunity to secure maximum points.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was backed by the Cherries board in the summer transfer window and he has plenty of offensive options to consider with Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert among the players pushing for a return to his starting line-up.
In contrast, Newcastle's offensive options look extremely scarce with Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson among the long list of absentees.
Eddie Howe has done a great job to keep Newcastle in top-four contention despite the challenges facing the Magpies at present but he must be desperate to hear some better news on the injury front.
The upcoming international break offers welcome respite but Howe's charges could approach it following another setback.
Key stat
Newcastle have won one of their last seven Premier League road trips.
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Radu; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Cook, Billing; Semenyo, Christie, Tavernier; Solanke.
Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Mepham, Brooks, Ouatarra, Smith, Rothwell.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Livramento, Gordon, Almiron.
Subs: Karius, Wilson, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson, Miley, Dubravka, Ritchie, Diallo.
Inside info
Bournemouth
Star man Dominic Solanke
Top scorer Dominic Solanke
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Phil Billing
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Phil Billing
Newcastle
Star man Kieran Trippier
Top scorer Callum Wilson
Penalty taker Callum Wilson/Anthony Gordon
Card magnet Anthony Gordon
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar
Bournemouth v Newcastle bet builder predictions
Bournemouth to win
Bournemouth were 2-1 victors against Burnley in their last Premier League home game and they have a great chance against a Newcastle side depleted by injuries and suspensions.
Dominic Solanke to score any time
The 26-year old performs to a consistently high standard and looks an obvious threat to the Newcastle rearguard.
Bournemouth to have four or more shots on target
Bournemouth have racked up 17 shots on target over the course of their last three home games and they can muster at least four shots on target against the Magpies.
Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 10 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 13:54, 10 November 2023
