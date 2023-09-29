Aston Villa v Brighton predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Seagulls could struggle at fortress Villa Park

Where to watch Aston Villa v Brighton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Aston Villa draw no bet

1pt 5-6 general

Aston Villa v Brighton odds

Aston Villa 6-4

Brighton 8-5

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Aston Villa v Brighton team news

Aston Villa

Alex Moreno, Leon Bailey, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are ruled out and Jacob Ramsey is a doubt after missing the 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Everton with a minor injury.

Brighton

James Milner has recovered from a muscle strain but Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross are sidelined.

Aston Villa v Brighton predictions

Aston Villa experienced a rare home defeat on Wednesday when losing 2-1 to Everton in the third round of the EFL Cup, but they have been Villa Park victors in nine successive Premier League matches and can get the better of Brighton at their Midlands base.

Brighton have won five of six league games this season and approach the contest knowing that a three-goal success will take them to the Premier League summit for at least a couple of hours.

There is risk and reward attached to Brighton's expansive style of play and the positives have outweighed the negatives during the early part of the campaign.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are the Premier League's top scorers with 18 goals and their victories have included impressive 3-1 triumphs at home to Newcastle and away to Manchester United.

Brighton's ability to defeat the heavyweight clubs has raised talk of them challenging for Champions League qualification.

The Seagulls are just 9-4 for a top four finish, shorter than Manchester United (12-5) and far skinnier than Aston Villa (9-1).

However, the Seagulls may start to drift unless they tighten up their defensive work.

De Zerbi's are yet to keep a clean sheet in any competition this season and their defensive vulnerabilities were a key factor in their surprise 3-2 loss at home to AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Brighton are not going to change their style of play but they run the risk of being picked off by a more pragmatic Villa, who are having a similar degree of success without attracting anywhere near the same attention.

Unai Emery's side finished seventh last season on 61 points, just one fewer than Brighton, and have followed it up by winning four of six league games this term.

Their excellence at Villa Park has continued with Premier League victories over Everton and Crystal Palace and they have had some success on the road with wins at Burnley and Chelsea.

Villa sit sixth in the table despite having played four games away from home and it might not take much longer for the markets to take them more seriously.

The Villans' sequence of nine consecutive home league wins is second only to Manchester City's tally of 13 and it could reach double figures at the weekend.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won their last nine Premier League home games

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo; Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Kellyman, Duran, Dendoncker, Chambers, Ramsey, Lenglet, Tielemans, Diego Carlos.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Dahoud, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Buonanotte, Pedro, Lamptey, Lallana, Steele, Adingra, Julio, Fati, Baleba.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Matty Cash/Moussa Diaby/Douglas Luiz

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Lucas Digne

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Brighton

Star man Evan Ferguson

Top scorer Evan Ferguson

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Pervis Estupinan

Assist ace Kaoru Mitoma

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Aston Villa v Brighton b et builder predictions

Aston Villa to win

Aston Villa have won both of their Premier League home games this season and can get the better of Brighton, who are just three points above them in the standings.

Over 2.5 goals

Brighton's six Premier League matches have generated 26 goals and the high-scoring trend should continue at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins first scorer

The Seagulls like to squeeze the play but their high defensive line could offer up opportunities for Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who is at his best when afforded space to run in behind.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

