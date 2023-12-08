Aston Villa v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners can breach fortress Villa Park

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Aston Villa v Arsenal match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal

You can watch Aston Villa v Arsenal in the Premier League on December 9th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal

1pt 11-10 general

You can bet on Aston Villa v Arsenal here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

Aston Villa 11-4

Arsenal 11-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings (both knee) and Bertrand Traore (muscle strain) are unavailable.

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) has joined Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe (both knee), Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) on the sidelines.

Aston Villa v Arsenal predictions

Aston Villa reeled off a 14th successive Premier League home victory with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday, but they could be denied a club record 15th straight home league win by Arsenal, who were the last visiting team to win a top flight fixture at fortress Villa Park.

League leaders Arsenal were far from their best for large parts of Tuesday's 4-3 success at Luton but they have been getting over the line more often than not and can come up with another win to further showcase their title credentials

Villa have been rightly praised for their superb success over City which lifted them into third place.

They were dominant for the vast majority of the game and a shot count of 22-2 in their favour indicates that City got off lightly.

After the game Unai Emery's side were being spoken of as genuine top-four contenders, and talk of a title challenge would surely follow if they were to topple his former club to move to within a point of the north London side.

Villa's progress is astonishing considering where they were when Emery took the reins in October 2022.

They were 15th at the time and looked set for a battle for survival but they were quickly transformed by the Spanish tactician, who steered them to seventh place and Europa Conference League qualification.

At the start of this season there were fears that the busier fixture list could pose a problem, but that has not been the case.

Villa's squad has looked more robust than many of their top-flight rivals with the treatment room sparsely populated since the start of the campaign.

With Europa Conference League advancement secured there is a chance for Villa to kick on in pursuit of a lofty league finish.

However, there is a long way to go and the markets might have slightly overreacted to the club's recent achievements.

Villa's goals-against tally (20) is highest among the top four and, while Emery's outfit were superb against City, they were quite poor for the majority of the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and fortunate to escape with a point.

Arsenal have had more recent experience than Villa at playing at a consistently high level and that is why they set the Premier League pace with 36 points from 15 games.

The Gunners are in a similar position to the same stage of last season and might just have a better chance of seeing the job through.

Declan Rice has added steel and leadership and came up with a massive moment with his midweek injury-time winner at Kenilworth Road.

Mikel Arteta's team are not the finished article but they look better equipped than 12 months ago and can pass another huge test by winning at Villa Park.

Key stat

Arsenal have won ten of their last 13 Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins.

Subs: Marschall, Cash, Moreno, Lenglet, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, J Ramsey.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Trossard, Walters.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Boubacar Kamara

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Jorginho

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Aston Villa v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal have triumphed on five of their last seven trips to Villa Park and they can take maximum points on Saturday.

Over 3.5 goals

Aston Villa's seven Premier League home games have generated 29 goals and the high-scoring trend should continue.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

The 22-year-old has made goal contributions in each of the last six matches and his purple patch can be extended.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Aston Villa v Arsenal

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Aston Villa v Arsenal fixture.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Aston Villa v Arsenal for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.