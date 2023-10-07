Arsenal v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can snap losing streak in tight contest

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Arsenal v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Arsenal v Manchester City

You can watch Arsenal v Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday October 8, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Football & Main Event at 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

2pts 5-2 Betfair, Hills

Arsenal v Manchester City odds

Arsenal 2-1

Manchester City 29-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Manchester City team news

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is a doubt after coming off injured in the Champions League defeat to Lens. Gabriel Martinelli will also be assessed and Jurrien Timber is sidelined.

Manchester City

Rodri serves the final match of his three-game domestic ban and Kevin De Bruyne is still injured. John Stones is unlikely to feature.

Arsenal v Manchester City predictions

Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud were the Arsenal goalscorers when they last beat Manchester City in the Premier League in December 2015 and the Gunners have lost their last 12 top-flight meetings with last season's treble winners.

The betting suggests Sunday's fixture could be 13th time lucky for Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to claim a first victory over his former boss Pep Guardiola.

City are missing the injured Kevin De Bruyne, the only current player from either club who featured in that 2015 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, and influential midfielder Rodri, who completes a three-match ban.

Guardiola's side lost the first two matches for which Rodri was suspended, a 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at Newcastle and last weekend's 2-1 league reverse at Wolves.

The Spain midfielder's blend of defensive and creative qualities makes him virtually irreplaceable so his suspension is a boost to Arsenal's chances although they have a major fitness concern over star man Bukayo Saka.

The England winger has started the season in sizzling form, contributing five goals and five assists in his first ten appearances.

However, after a couple of bruising league encounters with Tottenham and Bournemouth, Saka limped off in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Lens and may not be unleashed against the champions.

The absences of De Bruyne and Rodri, coupled with the summer departure of City stalwart Ilkay Gundogan and Arsenal's capture of Declan Rice, mean the midfield contest should be more even than in previous seasons.

But the gulf between these teams was brutally exposed in their top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium in late April when City eased to a 4-1 victory – a scoreline that flattered the Gunners.

Guardiola had already got the better of his former assistant Arteta in the FA Cup fourth round in late January and in February's league meeting at the Emirates.

City's 3-1 win that day was notable for a couple of reasons. They had just 36.5 per cent of possession, demonstrating the tactical flexibility of Pep's team, and it was their only away victory against a top-nine side in 2022-23.

There is no doubt that the Citizens are more vulnerable away from home than they are at the Etihad. After the losses to Newcastle and Wolves, they needed late goals from substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to seal a 3-1 Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Arsenal, though, have been held to 2-2 draws by Tottenham and Fulham in two of their last three home league matches and scored in the 96th and 101st minutes of their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Leandro Trossard's 99th-minute strike earned the Gunners a 1-1 draw with City in the Community Shield at Wembley, where they won 4-1 on penalties, and they can snap their Premier League losing streak against the depleted champions.

Key stat

Manchester City won only one of their eight Premier League away games against the rest of the top nine last season.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Smith Rowe, Havertz, Tomiyasu, Saka, Martinelli, Partey, Jorginho

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ake, Phillips, Lewis, Grealish, Silva, Gomez, Bobb

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Martin Odegaard

Penalty taker Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Leandro Trossard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Julian Alvarez

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Arsenal v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in all four of Arsenal's home league games, two of which finished 2-2, and in seven of Manchester City's last ten matches in all competitions.

Leandro Trossard to have a shot on target

Arsenal's Belgian forward scored a late equaliser against City in the Community Shield and has found the net in three of his last four appearances for club and country.

Gabriel Jesus to be shown a card

The former City man was booked six times in 24 league starts last season and has already picked up yellow cards against Manchester United and Lens this term.

Price guide 17-2

