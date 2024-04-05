Norwich vs Ipswich prediction, betting odds and tips: East Anglian derby too tight to call

Where to watch Norwich vs Ipswich

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 11-4 bet365

Norwich vs Ipswich odds

Norwich 7-4

Ipswich 6-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Norwich vs Ipswich team news

Norwich

Shane Duffy is expected to come in for the injured Jacob Sorensen in the heart of the Canaries' defence, while Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Onel Hernandez and Jonathan Rowe are all ruled out.

Ipswich

Kieffer Moore is a major doubt meaning Ali Al-Hamadi could get the nod up front with George Hirst still ruled out. Leif Davis should recover from illness to feature, unlike Wes Burns who is still struggling with a hamstring problem.

Norwich vs Ipswich predictions

Ipswich left it late to claim a vital win over Southampton on Easter Monday to stay at the top of the Championship, but the race for promotion is far from over and they face another huge test against their biggest rivals on Saturday lunchtime.

Three points at Norwich would give Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys huge impetus going into the final few matches of the campaign – but to do that they will have to defy recent history.

After gaining promotion from League One last term, some Town supporters would have enjoyed the season if they could simply end a run of 13 games without a win against the Canaries. But priorities have now changed and it is more than just local superiority up for grabs for Norwich too.

City enjoy a four-point cushion in sixth spot – the final playoff berth – and they will be eager to maintain a record of dropping just four points from their last 12 Championship home matches.

Ipswich will test that fortitude even if just 28 of their 84 league goals have been netted on the road.

Only Leicester have won more away games than Town's tally of 11, but only two of those have come against teams in the top ten so that record has its limitations despite the Tractor Boys winning four of their last five on the road.

While Norwich have been excellent at home, the Foxes and the other team in the promotion mix, Leeds, have both won in Norfolk this season, so there are pluses and minuses for both teams, which makes the 11-4 about a draw an attractive price.

Key stat

Ipswich have failed to win on any of their last nine visits to Carrow Road.

Probable teams

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Subs: Gibbs, Fassnacht, Aboh, Welch, Van Hooijdonk, Batth, Montoia.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Al-Hamadi

Subs: Jackson, Clarke, Taylor, Sarmiento, Edmundson, Harness, Travis.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.