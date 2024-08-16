Saturday's National League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Forest Green

2pts 23-20 bet365

Barnet -1 goal handicap v Ebbsfleet

1pt 5-2 Hills, Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Boston United's start to life in the National League was a tough one with a 3-0 home defeat to Rochdale and life does not get any easier this weekend when Forest Green Rovers visit.

Rovers finished bottom of League Two last season but ended the campaign in decent form with back-to-back victories and three wins from their final six matches. Despite relegation, Steve Cotterill made a positive impact at Forest Green after his arrival in January and his side are third-favourites for a return to league football.

An entertaining 3-3 draw with Aldershot was not the winning start Rovers wanted but they look excellent value to pick up three points this weekend against a Boston side likely to struggle against a team used to playing at a higher level.

Last season’s runners-up Barnet could not bring their league form into the playoffs and were thrashed 4-0 in the semi-final by Solihull Moors but head into the new season with high hopes of going one better this term and securing promotion.

A surprise 2-1 defeat last time out to Halifax was not the start they had hoped for but a trip to Ebbsfleet this weekend could kick-start their promotion hunt. The Fleet were defeated 5-1 in their season opener by Gateshead and another heavy loss could be on the way.

Barnet scored 91 times last season, a total bettered only by champions Chesterfield, and have kept hold of goal machine Nicke Kabamba who bagged 25 goals during the campaign. He could be worth a bet at 11-10 to score at any time but backing Barnet in the handicap market to win by two goals or more looks excellent value.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.