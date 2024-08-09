Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Southend -1 on handicap

DAZN via National League TV 3pm Saturday

2pts 9-4 Paddy Power

Rochdale to beat Boston United

3pm Saturday

2pts 13-10 bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

Southend go into the new season having finally put years of off-field turmoil behind them with a new consortium in charge of the club. The deal means last season’s transfer embargo has been lifted and the Shrimpers have bolstered their squad over the summer and rightly begin the new National League campaign among the favourites for promotion.

The Blues missed out on a playoff spot last time due to a ten-point deduction and have the opportunity to start the new campaign with a bang at home to York.

Adam Hinshelwood’s team did the double over Southend last season but with Kevin Maher bringing in Josh Walker up front and Joe Gubbins at the back the Shrimpers have strengthened their team and look a good price giving up one goal in the handicap market.

Boston had a remarkable end to the 2023-24 season culminating in promotion via the playoffs after two wins on penalties and a 2-1 victory away from home at Brackley.

The step up to the National League will be a challenge for the Pilgrims and the first aim will be survival. The visit of Rochdale looks a tough test first time out.

Dale were a solid mid-table outfit last season following relegation from the EFL in 2023 but have had a squad overhaul this summer with ten new players arriving and look set to be in the mix for at least a playoff spot. Jimmy McNulty’s men look excellent value for an away victory to open the season.

