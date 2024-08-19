Tuesday's National League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Aldershot to beat Braintree

1pt 5-4 bet365, Coral

Southend -1 on handicap

2pts 2-1 BoyleSports

Tuesday's National League football predictions

Southend were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion from the National League and remain short in the betting despite taking just two points from their opening two fixtures.

Kevin Maher’s side could not take advantage of playing against ten men for the majority of the second half against Hartlepool on Saturday but were unfortunate not to get a winner after creating a hatful of late chances.

However, a home clash with the league’s bottom side Boston could see the Shrimpers get their season up and running. The Pilgrims have struggled since promotion, falling to 3-0 and 4-0 defeats at home in their opening fixtures and a trip to Roots Hall is a daunting prospect for Ian Culverhouse’s side.

Despite off-field issues last season, Southend’s home record was solid with 13 wins from 22, scoring 44 and conceding just 21. Backing the Blues in the handicap market to win by two goals or more looks excellent value.

Braintree are another promoted side who have found life hard in the National League, losing 3-0 and 1-0 in their first two games, and a third defeat could be on the horizon when they host Aldershot.

The Shots impressed in a 3-3 draw with Forest Green and a 1-0 win over Halifax and look a good price to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign by picking up another three points.

