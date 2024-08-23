Saturday's National League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Forest Green draw no bet

2pts 5-4 bet365, Paddy Power

Hartlepool to win to nil

1pt 5-2 Bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

Forest Green were unfortunate to fall to their first defeat of the season on Tuesday when Rovers were dealt a 93rd-minute sucker punch at Barnet after battling valiantly with ten men for the final 20 minutes.

Next up for Steve Cotterill's side is a trip to Rochdale, who have failed to impress since their 3-1 opening-day success over Boston United.

Dale have since drawn 1-1 at home with Dagenham & Redbridge and been beaten 1-0 at York in midweek, so they look a short price for the visit of Forest Green.

With the season in its infancy and both teams having taken four points from their first three games, backing Rovers in the draw-no-bet market at odds-against looks good business.

Hartlepool's excellent start to the season has been built on some solid defensive displays.

Pools are yet to concede a league goal following a pair of 1-0 victories and a creditable goalless draw with Southend.

Those results are even more impressive when you factor in that they played the majority of the second half against Southend with ten men and beat a York side fancied to push for the playoffs.

Hartlepool are also expected to be in the thick of the promotion conversation and should have few problems seeing off Wealdstone, who have lost their first three National League outings and found the net just once.

A home win to nil looks the way to go at Victoria Park.

