International friendly predictions, betting odds and tips: Improving Germany set for a comfortable home win

Germany -1.5 on Asian handicap

2pts 37-40 bet365

Germany were held to a 0-0 draw by Ukraine on Monday but they can finish off their Euro 2024 warm-up schedule with a convincing victory over Greece at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach.

Julian Nagelsmann's outfit are a shade of odds-on to defeat the Greeks by at least two goals and that looks well within the capabilities of a side who have made steady progress throughout the year.

The German national team appeared to be in poor shape when Nagelsmann was appointed head coach in September last year.

They had struggled under Nagelsmann's predecessor, Hansi Flick, who failed to get them past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup and was eventually shown the door after a 4-1 friendly defeat at home to Japan.

However, a change of leadership has contributed to some much-improved results in 2024 with victories away to France (2-0) and at home to the Netherlands (2-1) preceding the goalless draw against Ukraine, when they fell short despite winning the shot count 27-6.

Ukraine survived thanks to some dogged defending and outstanding goalkeeping by Anatoliy Trubin, but their achievement is unlikely to be matched by the Greeks, who have not competed at a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Greece were edged aside by Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualification playoffs and have since parted ways with their former head coach, Gus Poyet.

They are looking to build fresh foundations under interim manager Nikos Papadopoulos but could start the new era with a heavy defeat.

