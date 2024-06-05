Gibraltar vs Wales prediction, betting odds and tips: Dragons can ease to comfortable success

Where to watch Gibraltar vs Wales

Wales have had more than two months to stew over their agonising shootout loss to Poland in the Euro 2024 qualification playoffs and they should make a comfortable return to winning ways when taking on Gibraltar in an international friendly in Almancil, Portugal, on Thursday.

The Dragons must negotiate two friendlies this week, with a visit to Euro 2024 participants Slovakia coming up on Sunday, so their manager Rob Page is likely to be in experimental mode as he continues preparations for the autumn Nations League campaign which begins with a home game against Turkey in September.

Page will be forced into at least four changes from the side which started against the Poles because senior players Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson are absent from the squad.

Wales are likely to be inexperienced at the back with uncapped wing-backs Finn Stevens and Jay Dasilva in line for debuts but it is hard to see them conceding against a Gibraltar side who have failed to score in their last 13 internationals.

Offensively, Wales have some good options with Dan James, Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson among the players set to be involved.

They look capable of improving on the 2-0 success Scotland achieved over Gibraltar on Monday.

Wales are 11-2 to triumph 3-0 and the same odds to win 4-0. Both wagers look reasonable value.

The evening's only other international friendly takes place in Rotterdam where the Netherlands are taking on Canada.

Key Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong remains absent with an ankle injury but the Oranje are warm 2-5 favourites to prevail.

