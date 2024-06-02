Gibraltar vs Scotland prediction, betting odds and tips: Scots to secure morale boost

Where to watch Gibraltar vs Scotland

Premier Sports 1, 5pm Monday

Best bets

Scotland to win 3-0

0.5pt 5-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Scotland to win 4-0

0.5pt 5-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Gibraltar vs Scotland odds

Gibraltar 75-1

Scotland 1-28

Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Gibraltar vs Scotland team news

Gibraltar

Chesterfield winger Liam Jessop has been called into the squad and will be pushing to earn his first cap.

Scotland

Lyndon Dykes will miss Euro 2024 after he was injured in training last week. The QPR forward joins Lewis Ferguson and full-back duo Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.

Gibraltar vs Scotland predictions

Scotland's Euro 2024 preparations took another hit this week when QPR striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the finals with an unspecified injury picked up in training on Friday.

It leaves boss Steve Clarke with just two recognised strikers in his squad and it is another hammer blow to a side who are winless in seven matches since booking their place in Germany.

The Scots should get back on track at the Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal, but match prices offer little value on Monday evening.

Instead it may pay to split stakes on Scotland winning 3-0 or 4-0 as Clarke is likely to exercise caution in a bid to avoid any more mishaps.

Scotland have scored six goals in each of their two meetings with Gibraltar, and although scoring may not be as heavy, they should win with some comfort.

Key stat

Scotland have scored exactly six goals in each of their two meetings with Gibraltar

Probable teams

Gibraltar (5-4-1): Coleing; Jolley, Sergeant, Mouelhi, Olivero, J Chipolina; Walker, Pozo, De Haro, Casciaro; De Barr.

Scotland (4-2-3-1): Gunn; McCrorie, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour; Forrest, McGinn, Christie; Adams.

