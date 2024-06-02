Gibraltar vs Scotland prediction, betting odds and tips: Scots to secure morale boost
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Gibraltar vs Scotland in their friendly on Monday
Where to watch Gibraltar vs Scotland
Premier Sports 1, 5pm Monday
Best bets
Scotland to win 3-0
0.5pt 5-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills
Scotland to win 4-0
0.5pt 5-1 bet365, BoyleSports
Gibraltar vs Scotland odds
Gibraltar 75-1
Scotland 1-28
Draw 20-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Gibraltar vs Scotland team news
Gibraltar
Chesterfield winger Liam Jessop has been called into the squad and will be pushing to earn his first cap.
Scotland
Lyndon Dykes will miss Euro 2024 after he was injured in training last week. The QPR forward joins Lewis Ferguson and full-back duo Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.
Gibraltar vs Scotland predictions
Scotland's Euro 2024 preparations took another hit this week when QPR striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the finals with an unspecified injury picked up in training on Friday.
It leaves boss Steve Clarke with just two recognised strikers in his squad and it is another hammer blow to a side who are winless in seven matches since booking their place in Germany.
The Scots should get back on track at the Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal, but match prices offer little value on Monday evening.
Instead it may pay to split stakes on Scotland winning 3-0 or 4-0 as Clarke is likely to exercise caution in a bid to avoid any more mishaps.
Scotland have scored six goals in each of their two meetings with Gibraltar, and although scoring may not be as heavy, they should win with some comfort.
Key stat
Scotland have scored exactly six goals in each of their two meetings with Gibraltar
Probable teams
Gibraltar (5-4-1): Coleing; Jolley, Sergeant, Mouelhi, Olivero, J Chipolina; Walker, Pozo, De Haro, Casciaro; De Barr.
Scotland (4-2-3-1): Gunn; McCrorie, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour; Forrest, McGinn, Christie; Adams.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- England vs Bosnia prediction, betting tips and odds: Three Lions can grind out friendly win
- Get a £30 Euro 2024 Free Bet on Harry Kane to Win Player of the Tournament (currently @10-1)
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 2: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Euro 2024 Outright Winner Betting Tips & Best Bets + Grab £210 in Free Bets + England, France Odds, Predictions
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 1: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- England vs Bosnia prediction, betting tips and odds: Three Lions can grind out friendly win
- Get a £30 Euro 2024 Free Bet on Harry Kane to Win Player of the Tournament (currently @10-1)
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 2: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Euro 2024 Outright Winner Betting Tips & Best Bets + Grab £210 in Free Bets + England, France Odds, Predictions
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 1: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid