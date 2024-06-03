France Women vs England Women, betting odds and tips: Lionesses look up against it
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for France Women vs England Women on Tuesday.
Where to watch France Women vs England Women
ITV4, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
France Women
1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
France Women vs England Women odds
France Women 5-4
England Women 2-1
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
France Women vs England Women predictions
Friday's 2-1 defeat to France in Newcastle means the Lionesses have plenty to do if they are to go to Switzerland next summer to defend the Euros title they claimed in 2022 as winning their group is now out of their hands.
Herve Renard's Bleues can confirm their qualification with a fourth group win in Saint-Etienne on Tuesday and a point could even be enough if Sweden, who are level on points with England, fail to beat Ireland at home.
Sarina Wiegman's team have a potential safety net of the playoffs and it looks as if next month's trip to face the Swedes will be a winner-takes-all clash.
While anything they can gain from this match would be a bonus, they look to be up against it.
France have won nine of their last 11 games since they were dumped out of the World Cup by hosts Australia in a penalty shootout and there are some concerns about the Lionesses' away form after they suffered defeats in both Belgium and the Netherlands in the Nations League.
England won 2-0 in an earlier qualifier in Dublin, but this looks a lot tougher with the team depleted after goalkeeper Mary Earps was injured at St James' Park.
Wiegman will also be missing key playmaker Lauren James, who has been ruled out with a foot injury, so it would not be a huge surprise if they are unable to turn the tables on their rivals from across the channel and fall to another defeat.
