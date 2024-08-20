- More
Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 21: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM
Aaron Ashley's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM
Wednesday's card features four Champions League playoffs, headlined by two teams from last season's group stages in Young Boys and Galatasaray, as well as one Conference League tie as Guimaraes play host to Zrinjski. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Wednesday.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Generous Welcome Offer
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:
Guimaraes to beat Zrinjski
Salzburg to beat Dynamo Kiev
Both teams to score in Malmo v Sparta Prague
Midtjylland to beat Slovan Bratislava
Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses
Guimaraes vs Zrinjski
Portuguese hosts Guimaraes have won all four of this season's Conference League ties without conceding and they have also won their opening two Primeira Liga matches to nil. They should prove a cut above Bosnian side Zrinjski.
Dynamo Kiev vs Salzburg
Salzburg were far from disgraced in Group D of the Champions League last season, taking four points from Real Sociedad, Inter and Benfica, and they can claim a first-leg lead on neutral soil against Dynamo Kiev. The Austrians overcame Eredivisie outfit FC Twente in the previous round of Champions League qualifying and that form looks strong.
Malmo vs Sparta Prague
Both teams have scored in ten of Malmo’s last 12 matches, including all four of their Champions League qualifiers this season, while the same bet has obliged in seven of Sparta Prague's nine competitive outings this term.
Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava
Midtjylland won the home leg in their previous two Champions League qualifiers against Santa Coloma and Ferencvaros and they can repeat the trick against Slovan Bratislava, who have been held to draws on this season's European trips to Celje and Apoel. This rates much tougher.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips
- EFL Trophy outright and match predictions, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 20: Back our 17-1 acca
- Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Monday August 19: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM
- Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips
- EFL Trophy outright and match predictions, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 20: Back our 17-1 acca
- Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Monday August 19: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM