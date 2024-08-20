Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 21: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM

Wednesday's card features four Champions League playoffs, headlined by two teams from last season's group stages in Young Boys and Galatasaray, as well as one Conference League tie as Guimaraes play host to Zrinjski. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Guimaraes to beat Zrinjski

Salzburg to beat Dynamo Kiev

Both teams to score in Malmo v Sparta Prague

Midtjylland to beat Slovan Bratislava

Guimaraes vs Zrin jski

Portuguese hosts Guimaraes have won all four of this season's Conference League ties without conceding and they have also won their opening two Primeira Liga matches to nil. They should prove a cut above Bosnian side Zrinjski.

Dynamo Kiev vs Salzburg

Salzburg were far from disgraced in Group D of the Champions League last season, taking four points from Real Sociedad, Inter and Benfica, and they can claim a first-leg lead on neutral soil against Dynamo Kiev. The Austrians overcame Eredivisie outfit FC Twente in the previous round of Champions League qualifying and that form looks strong.

Malmo vs Sparta Prague

Both teams have scored in ten of Malmo’s last 12 matches, including all four of their Champions League qualifiers this season, while the same bet has obliged in seven of Sparta Prague's nine competitive outings this term.

Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava

Midtjylland won the home leg in their previous two Champions League qualifiers against Santa Coloma and Ferencvaros and they can repeat the trick against Slovan Bratislava, who have been held to draws on this season's European trips to Celje and Apoel. This rates much tougher.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.