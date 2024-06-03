Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 4: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Euro 2024 preparations continue with a host of international friendlies on Tuesday with Italy, Austria and Turkey among the teams involved.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Slovenia to beat Armenia

Romania to beat Bulgaria

Austria to beat Serbia

Hungary to beat Ireland

Slovenia vs Armenia

Slovenia finished above Finland, Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland on their way to qualifying for Euro 2024 and, having won their last friendly against Portugal in March, they can see off Armenia.

Romania vs Bulgaria

With six wins and four draws from ten matches, Romania went unbeaten in Euro 2024 qualifying, finishing above Switzerland and Israel in their section, and they should be too strong for Bulgaria in this friendly.

Austria vs Serbia

Austria crushed Turkey 6-1 in their most recent friendly in March and can warm up for Euro 2024 with victory over Serbia, who have won just one of their last four matches.

Ireland vs Hungary

Ireland failed to score in their first two matches under John O'Shea and they should be opposed in Dublin against Hungary, who recorded wins to nil over Turkey and Kosovo in March.

