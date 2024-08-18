Football accumulator tips for Monday August 19: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM

A busy first Premier League weekend of the season concludes on Monday with Leicester vs Tottenham, while there are still a handful of matches taking place across Europe's elite leagues. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Juventus to beat Como

Tottenham to beat Leicester

Famalicao to beat Estrela

Atletico Madrid to beat Villarreal

Juventus vs Como

Cesc Fabregas's Como begin life in Serie A away to giants Juventus and they could be worth opposing with Juve having won 11 of their 19 home games in the league last term.

Leicester vs Tottenham

Tottenham made a blistering start to last season's Premier League, taking 26 points from their first ten top-flight fixtures, and they can open with a win away to promoted Leicester.

Estrela vs Famalicao

Having finished eighth in the Primeira Liga last term, Famalicao began the new season with a 2-0 win over Benfica last Sunday and they can follow up by beating minnows Estrela.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been busy this summer and should open with a victory over Villarreal, who failed to win 12 of their 19 home games in La Liga last term.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.