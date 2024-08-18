- More
Football accumulator tips for Monday August 19: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM
Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM
A busy first Premier League weekend of the season concludes on Monday with Leicester vs Tottenham, while there are still a handful of matches taking place across Europe's elite leagues. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
Juventus to beat Como
Tottenham to beat Leicester
Famalicao to beat Estrela
Atletico Madrid to beat Villarreal
Juventus vs Como
Cesc Fabregas's Como begin life in Serie A away to giants Juventus and they could be worth opposing with Juve having won 11 of their 19 home games in the league last term.
Leicester vs Tottenham
Tottenham made a blistering start to last season's Premier League, taking 26 points from their first ten top-flight fixtures, and they can open with a win away to promoted Leicester.
Estrela vs Famalicao
Having finished eighth in the Primeira Liga last term, Famalicao began the new season with a 2-0 win over Benfica last Sunday and they can follow up by beating minnows Estrela.
Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have been busy this summer and should open with a victory over Villarreal, who failed to win 12 of their 19 home games in La Liga last term.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
