Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 28: Back our 13-1 acca with BetMGM
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with BetMGM
The EFL Cup second round concludes with another seven ties including Ipswich's trip to AFC Wimbledon and the all-Premier League contest between West Ham and Bournemouth. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Ipswich to beat AFC Wimbledon
Swansea to beat Wycombe
West Ham to beat Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest to beat Newcastle
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich
Ipswich have experienced losses to Liverpool and Manchester City on their return to the Premier League but they can bounce back with an away win against League Two AFC Wimbledon.
Swansea vs Reading
Swansea have taken four points from their last two Championship games and they should have too much for League One Wycombe.
West Ham vs Bournemouth
West Ham have been big players in the transfer market and their extra squad depth could be key to defeating Bournemouth.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle
Nottingham Forest reached the EFL Cup semi-finals in 2022-23 and they can take a step forward in this season's competition by defeating injury-hit Newcastle at the City Ground.
