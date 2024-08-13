Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 14: Back our 15-2 acca with BetMGM

Champions League winners Read Madrid take on Europa League heroes Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Real Madrid to beat Atalanta

Middlesbrough/draw double chance v Leeds

Plymouth to beat Cheltenham

Sheff Wed/draw double chance v Hull

Real Madrid vs Atalanta

Real Madrid are once again a winning machine under Carlo Ancelotti and they are unbeaten in their last 26 competitive matches, last suffering a defeat in January.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough

Daniel Farke still has a first 11 who would be the envy of most Championship managers but there are areas of the squad which could do with strengthening and a lack of depth may contribute to an early EFL Cup exit.

Plymouth vs Cheltenham

Wayne Rooney is likely to make changes but he will be mindful of selecting a strong-enough team and substitutes bench to get the job done and raise spirits after such a disappointing weekend performance.

Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday

Owls' manager Danny Rohl is set to make changes but he has assembled a strong squad and his second string may have the edge over Hull, who are nowhere close to completing their summer transfer business.

