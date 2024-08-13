- More
Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 14: Back our 15-2 acca with BetMGM
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 15-2 with BetMGM
Champions League winners Read Madrid take on Europa League heroes Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Generous Welcome Offer
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Real Madrid to beat Atalanta
Middlesbrough/draw double chance v Leeds
Plymouth to beat Cheltenham
Sheff Wed/draw double chance v Hull
Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
Real Madrid are once again a winning machine under Carlo Ancelotti and they are unbeaten in their last 26 competitive matches, last suffering a defeat in January.
Leeds vs Middlesbrough
Daniel Farke still has a first 11 who would be the envy of most Championship managers but there are areas of the squad which could do with strengthening and a lack of depth may contribute to an early EFL Cup exit.
Plymouth vs Cheltenham
Wayne Rooney is likely to make changes but he will be mindful of selecting a strong-enough team and substitutes bench to get the job done and raise spirits after such a disappointing weekend performance.
Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday
Owls' manager Danny Rohl is set to make changes but he has assembled a strong squad and his second string may have the edge over Hull, who are nowhere close to completing their summer transfer business.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction, betting tips and odds
- Leeds vs Middlesbrough prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, August 13: Back our 15-2 acca
- Sheffield United vs Wrexham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Monday August 12: Back our 19-2 acca
- Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction, betting tips and odds
- Leeds vs Middlesbrough prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, August 13: Back our 15-2 acca
- Sheffield United vs Wrexham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Monday August 12: Back our 19-2 acca