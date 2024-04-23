Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 24: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Title races and relegation battles are heating up across the continent and there is plenty to look forward to on Wednesday with action in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Coppa Italia. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 8pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Under 2.5 goals in Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester United to beat Sheffied United

Atalanta to beat Fiorentina

Monaco to beat Lille

Everton vs Liverpool

The last four Merseyside derbies have produced a total of just six goals and this could be another low-scoring affair at Goodison Park.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Manchester United scraped past Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday but should have a more straightforward time of it against Sheffield United, who have lost 23 of their 33 Premier League fixtures this season.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina

Atalanta trail 1-0 in their Coppa Italia semi-final tie with Fiorentina but La Dea have won ten of their 15 home games in Serie A this term and can win the second leg.

Monaco vs Lille

Four wins in their last five matches have kept Monaco on course for second spot in Ligue 1 this season and they can maintain their excellent run with victory over Lille.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.