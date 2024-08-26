- More
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 27: Back our 8-1 acca with BetMGM
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with BetMGM
The EFL Cup is the centre of attention on Tuesday, with Premier League teams entering the competition for the first time in the second round. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7.15pm on Tuesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Middlesbrough to beat Stoke
Sheffield United to beat Barnsley
Watford to beat Plymouth
Blackburn to beat Blackpool
Middlesbrough vs Stoke
Middlesbrough beat Leeds 3-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup and reached the semi-finals of this competition last season. They should be able to see off a Stoke team who have lost two of their three Championship games.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United have won three of the last four meetings between these teams and can ease past their Yorkshire rivals again.
Watford vs Plymouth
Watford have won all three of their Championship games, one of only two teams to do so, and can ease past a Plymouth side who should be more focused on staying in the second tier.
Blackburn vs Blackpool
Blackburn have taken seven points from their opening three Championship matches and beat Stockport 6-1 in the first round. They can get the better of League One Blackpool.
