Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 27: Back our 8-1 acca with BetMGM

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Stoke

Sheffield United to beat Barnsley

Watford to beat Plymouth

Blackburn to beat Blackpool

Middlesbrough vs Stoke

Middlesbrough beat Leeds 3-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup and reached the semi-finals of this competition last season. They should be able to see off a Stoke team who have lost two of their three Championship games.

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won three of the last four meetings between these teams and can ease past their Yorkshire rivals again.

Watford vs Plymouth

Watford have won all three of their Championship games, one of only two teams to do so, and can ease past a Plymouth side who should be more focused on staying in the second tier.

Blackburn vs Blackpool

Blackburn have taken seven points from their opening three Championship matches and beat Stockport 6-1 in the first round. They can get the better of League One Blackpool.

