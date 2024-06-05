Football accumulator tips for Thursday June 6: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair
There is plenty of international football taking place on Thursday including Euro 2024 hopefuls the Netherlands clashing with Canada. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Thursday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Under 4.5 goals in Wales vs Gibraltar
Both teams to score in Netherlands vs Canada
Jordan to beat Tajikistan
Over 2.5 goals in Bahrain vs Yemen
Wales vs Gibraltar
For all their recent struggles, Gibraltar have conceded more than four goals in only three of their last 13 defeats and Wales may not run riot at the Estadio Algarve.
Netherlands vs Canada
With Ismael Kone, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan in their ranks, Canada have enough quality to contribute to the score when they take on the Netherlands.
Jordan vs Tajikistan
Jordan have won five of their last six matches and hammered Pakistan 7-0 last time out. Another victory should await when Hussein Ammouta's men host Tajikistan.
Bahrain vs Yemen
There have been 12 goals in Bahrain's last three international fixtures and Dragan Talajic's side can be expected to dominate Yemen in a high-scoring contest.
