Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 18: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

There is a packed schedule of European football with 29 first qualifying second legs taking place including the Europa Conference League contest between Gibraltarian hosts St Joseph's and League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Pafos to beat Elfsborg

FC Sheriff to beat Zira

St Joseph's or draw double chance against Shelbourne

Maribor to beat Botev Plovdiv

Pafos v Elfsborg

Cypriot outfit Pafos lost 3-0 away to Swedish side Elfsborg in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifier but they can respond with a second-leg success in steamy Limassol where temperatures are forecasted to reach 32C.

Zira v FC Sheriff

Azerbaijan outfit Zira scored with their only shot in a 1-0 success away to FC Sheriff in this Europa League qualifier, but they could face a backlash in the second leg from their Moldovan opponents, who are used to navigating their way through European qualifying rounds.

St Joseph's v Shelbourne

St Joseph's limited Irish top-flight leaders Shelbourne to a 2-1 triumph in Dublin last Thursday and they can respond by at least avoiding defeat in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie, which takes place at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar.

Maribor v Botev Plovdiv

Maribor were edged aside 2-1 by Bulgarian opponents Botev Plovdiv in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying-round tie but they can turn the tables in Slovenia.

