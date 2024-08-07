Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 8: Back our 11-2 acca

There are 11 Europa League qualifiers plus 25 more coming from the Conference League and there is a host of British interest. Shamrock Rovers, St Patricks, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Larne are all in action. Our Thursday's fourfold pays out at 11-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Basaksehir to beat Iberia

Molde to beat Cercle Brugge

Olimpija Ljubljana to beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Braga to beat Servette

Iberia vs Basaksehir

Turkish side Basaksehir thrashed La Fiorita 10-1 on aggregate in the last round of Conference League qualifying and they should be a cut above Georgian side Iberia, too, who have won only one of their last nine competitive matches.

Molde vs Cercle Brugge

Molde excel at home and, although they lost in the last 16 of the Conference League to Club Brugge last season, they won the home leg 2-1 and Thursday's opponents Cercle Brugge are slightly inferior to those rivals domestically in Belgium. The visitors also made hard work of coming past Kilmarnock in the previous qualifying round of the Europa Leauge.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Olimpija Ljubljana have won all five of their competitive matches so far this season, conceding only once, and that includes a 2-0 victory at home to Ukraine’s Polissya Zhytomyr in the previous round. Sheriff, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five away matches and look set to struggle in the opening leg of this Conference League qualifier.

Braga vs Servette

Braga swatted aside Maccabi Petah Tikva 7-0 on aggregate in the last round and the Primeira Liga outfit should be too strong for Servette at home. The Swiss visitors have won only three of their last ten competitive away games and may be up against it in this Europa League qualifier.

