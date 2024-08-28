Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 29: Back our 17-2 acca with BetMGM

Europa and Conference League qualifying draws to a close on Thursday, with 34 second legs taking place across the two competitions, while there are also two matches from La Liga to look forward to. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Thursday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday August 29

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Besiktas vs Lugano

Chelsea to beat Servette

Heidenheim to beat Hacken

Braga to beat Rapid Vienna

Besiktas vs Lugano

There have been at least three goals in nine of Lugano's ten matches this term and this should be a high-scoring tie given this pair shared six goals in the first leg and Besiktas have scored 14 goals in four matches this season.

Servette vs Chelsea

While Servette offered a threat at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's deep talent pool proved to be the difference in the first leg. The Blues showed signs of improvement in their 6-2 rout of Wolves on Sunday and their plethora of stars should get the job done in Switzerland.

Heidenheim vs Hacken

Heidenheim lost just one of their final five home matches of last season in a run which included a 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich. The German side won the first leg 2-1 and should again have too much for Hacken, whose only three wins in their last nine road games came against bottom-half Allsvenskan sides and Luxembourg minnows Dudelange.

Rapid Vienna vs Braga

Braga are yet to lose a match this term, winning six of their eight games, and can dispatch Rapid Vienna, who were beaten in Portugal last Thursday before being routed 3-0 by BW Linz on Sunday.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.