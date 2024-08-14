Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 15: Back our 15-2 acca with BetMGM

There's plenty of European qualifying action on Thursday with 37 matches being played across the Europa League and Conference League, while there are also the first two matches of the La Liga season to look forward to as the Spanish top flight gets started. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with BetMGM .

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Rapid Vienna to beat Trabzonspor

Athletic Bilbao to beat Getafe

Ajax to beat Panathinaikos

Vitoria Guimaraes to beat Zurich

Rapid Vienna vs Trabzonspor

The hosts come into this game with a 1-0 lead and should taste victory again. They were dominant in Turkey, winning the shot count 14-8, and will be hard to beat at home, where they have won both of their games this term by an aggregate score of 7-1.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe

Getafe have lost plenty of key men over the summer and could be in for a difficult season. Bilbao are unbeaten in 21 home matches, recording wins over Atletico Madrid and Girona in that run, and should get off to a winning start as they aim for a top-four finish.

Ajax vs Panathinaikos

Ajax scraped into Europe last term but have started brightly this time, taking a 1-0 lead in this tie and winning their opening four matches of the season while conceding just one goal. Panathinaikos lost their final two away games of last season 3-0 and 4-1 and could be set for some more trouble on their travels.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Zurich

Vitoria Guimaraes were utterly dominant in Switzerland last week, racking up 16 shots and 12 corners, and they should have no issues adding to their 3-0 lead in this tie against a side who managed just one shot on target in the first leg and who failed to score away at Shelbourne in the previous round.

