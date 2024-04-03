Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 4: Back our 15-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Liverpool bid to keep pace in the title race when they host Sheffield United, while Man Utd head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals v Sheffield United

Chelsea to beat Man Utd

Valencia to beat Granada

Ajax to beat Go Ahead Eagles

Liverpool v Sheffield United

The Blades have collected a miserly six points from their 14 road games this season and they have leaked an average of 2.7 goals per game over the season.

Chelsea v Man Utd

United were woeful in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford, conceding a 99th-minute equaliser against a Bees side who had 31 attempts at goal and hit the woodwork four times and Chelsea can get the better of the Red Devils.

Granada v Valencia

Valencia have not been at their best this season, but they have avoided defeat in ten of their last 13 assignments and have won six of those.

Ajax v Go Ahead Eagles

Ajax hammered Zwolle 3-1 on the road at the weekend and the Sons of the Gods should see off the challenge of the Go Ahead Eagles.

