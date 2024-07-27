Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The main attraction on Sunday comes at the Olympics where there is a full set of women's football fixtures to enjoy. Elsewhere, there is a crucial clash in the Scottish League Cup and some intriguing fixtures across the continent. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when you place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Motherwell to beat Partick Thistle

Hacken to beat Vasteras

Elfsborg to beat Djurgarden

Both teams to score in Copenhagen vs Aarhus

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle

The hosts are leading the way in Scottish League Cup Group G and won 3-0 in their sole home match this term, suggesting Motherwell should have no issues in securing top spot and a place in the second round. Partick Thistle have won just two of their last 11 competitive away games and were beaten 3-2 by Clyde, who play two divisions below them, on Tuesday.

Hacken vs Vasteras

Vasteras are propping up the Allsvenskan after losing nine of their first 15 games of the season and scoring a measly 12 goals in that run. Hacken flexed their attacking muscles with a 6-2 thrashing of Diddeleng in Conference League qualifying on Thursday and their superior offence should see them take three points against the league's basement boys.

Elfsborg vs Djurgarden

Elfsborg have won their last seven home matches in a run which includes a 6-1 rout of AIK and an impressive 3-1 victory over third-placed Mjallby. They have also won their last six matches, scoring 22 goals in the process, and could overpower their visitors at the Boras Arena.

Copenhagen vs Aarhus

The last five meetings between these sides have seen both teams score, while the same bet has landed in eight of Aarhus's last nine league games. Danish giants Copenhagen will expect to win this match, but they may have to work hard to do so given the visitors netted in 88 per cent of their away matches last term.

Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.