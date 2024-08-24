Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 25: Back our 13-2 acca with BetMGM

Three Premier League clashes and the South Wales derby in the Championship are the footballing highlights in the UK on Sunday, while there are plenty of intriguing matches across Europe to look forward to as well. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday August 25

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Wolves or draw double chance vs Chelsea

Swansea to beat Cardiff

Fiorentina to beat Venezia

Marseille to beat Reims

Wolves vs Chelsea

Chelsea still look like a work in progress having acquired a plethora of new faces over the summer and they could struggle against Wolves, who have won the last three meetings between the pair.

Swansea vs Cardiff

Cardiff have lost eight of their last 11 Championship matches and are yet to score a league goal this term, suggesting they may in for a defeat in the South Wales derby.

Fiorentina vs Venezia

Newly promoted Venezia were beaten 3-1 by second-tier Brescia in the Coppa Italia earlier this month and they may be set for another loss when they take on Fiorentina, who are unbeaten in eight home matches.

Marseille vs Reims

Roberto De Zerbi's first game as Marseille boss saw his side cruise to a 5-1 victory over Champions League outfit Brest and OM should prove too strong for Reims, who opened with a 2-0 home defeat to Lille and have lost six of their last 11 league away games.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.