Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 25: Back our 13-2 acca with BetMGM
Jamie Griffith's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with BetMGM
Three Premier League clashes and the South Wales derby in the Championship are the footballing highlights in the UK on Sunday, while there are plenty of intriguing matches across Europe to look forward to as well. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday August 25
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Wolves or draw double chance vs Chelsea
Swansea to beat Cardiff
Fiorentina to beat Venezia
Marseille to beat Reims
Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses
Wolves vs Chelsea
Chelsea still look like a work in progress having acquired a plethora of new faces over the summer and they could struggle against Wolves, who have won the last three meetings between the pair.
Swansea vs Cardiff
Cardiff have lost eight of their last 11 Championship matches and are yet to score a league goal this term, suggesting they may in for a defeat in the South Wales derby.
Fiorentina vs Venezia
Newly promoted Venezia were beaten 3-1 by second-tier Brescia in the Coppa Italia earlier this month and they may be set for another loss when they take on Fiorentina, who are unbeaten in eight home matches.
Marseille vs Reims
Roberto De Zerbi's first game as Marseille boss saw his side cruise to a 5-1 victory over Champions League outfit Brest and OM should prove too strong for Reims, who opened with a 2-0 home defeat to Lille and have lost six of their last 11 league away games.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
