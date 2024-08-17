- More
Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 18: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM
Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City is one of Sunday's highlights but there is also action from the EFL and the top divisions in France, Italy and Spain. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Bolton to beat Wrexham
Montpellier to beat Strasbourg
Real Sociedad to beat Rayo Vallecano
Lazio to beat Venezia
Bolton vs Wrexham
Wrexham have conceded six goals in their first two matches of the season and they could be exposed by League One promotion hopefuls Bolton.
Montpellier vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg lost four of their last five games in Ligue 1 last term and, after some disappointing pre-season displays, they look set for an away defeat to Montpellier.
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Sociedad lost only three of their 28 La Liga matches against teams below them in 2023-24. They will expect to take maximum points at home to Rayo Vallecano, who finished 17th last term.
Lazio vs Venezia
Lazio won eight of their ten matches against Serie A's bottom five last season and should be too strong for promoted Venezia in their opening fixture.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
