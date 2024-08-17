Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 18: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM

Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City is one of Sunday's highlights but there is also action from the EFL and the top divisions in France, Italy and Spain. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Bolton to beat Wrexham

Montpellier to beat Strasbourg

Real Sociedad to beat Rayo Vallecano

Lazio to beat Venezia

Bolton vs Wrexham

Wrexham have conceded six goals in their first two matches of the season and they could be exposed by League One promotion hopefuls Bolton.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg lost four of their last five games in Ligue 1 last term and, after some disappointing pre-season displays, they look set for an away defeat to Montpellier.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad lost only three of their 28 La Liga matches against teams below them in 2023-24. They will expect to take maximum points at home to Rayo Vallecano, who finished 17th last term.

Lazio vs Venezia

Lazio won eight of their ten matches against Serie A's bottom five last season and should be too strong for promoted Venezia in their opening fixture.

