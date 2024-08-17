Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 18: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM

James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM

Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City is one of Sunday's highlights but there is also action from the EFL and the top divisions in France, Italy and Spain. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Generous Welcome Offer
CLAIM OFFER

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Bolton to beat Wrexham

Montpellier to beat Strasbourg

Real Sociedad to beat Rayo Vallecano

Lazio to beat Venezia

Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses

Bolton vs Wrexham

Wrexham have conceded six goals in their first two matches of the season and they could be exposed by League One promotion hopefuls Bolton.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg lost four of their last five games in Ligue 1 last term and, after some disappointing pre-season displays, they look set for an away defeat to Montpellier. 

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad lost only three of their 28 La Liga matches against teams below them in 2023-24. They will expect to take maximum points at home to Rayo Vallecano, who finished 17th last term.

Lazio vs Venezia

Lazio won eight of their ten matches against Serie A's bottom five last season and should be too strong for promoted Venezia in their opening fixture.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inFootball tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inBetting offers
more inFootball tips
more inBetting offers