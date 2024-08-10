Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 11: Back our 7-1 acca

Wayne Rooney's return to Championship management with Plymouth will attract most focus on Sunday as the Pilgrims head to Sheffield Wednesday, while there are also three Scottish Premiership matches for punters to take an interest in, including champions Celtic, who head to Hibernian. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday August 11

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Celtic to beat Hibernian

Aberdeen to beat St Mirren

Kilmarnock to beat St Johnstone

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Plymouth

Hibernian vs Celtic

Celtic had a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season last week with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, and they should have few problems in seeing off Hibernian, who are licking their wounds after a 3-0 opening loss at St Mirren.

Aberdeen vs St Mirren

St Mirren enjoyed a fine start to the season, but they come up against the rampant Dons who won their first match against St Johnstone and have adjusted well to life under new manager Jimmy Thelin with some goal-filled performances in the Scottish League Cup.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone

Kilmarnock were handed a lesson by Celtic last week, but they had a fine season in finishing fourth in the Scottish top flight last term and can get the better of St Johnstone, who lost against the Dons in their first game and look set for a season of struggle.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth

Both of these teams were embroiled in the Championship relegation scrap last season, but Wednesday won four and drew two of their final six games after being transformed by manager Danny Rohl. Plymouth picked up just 16 points on the road last season and this looks a tough test for Wayne Rooney's first game in the Pilgrims hotseat.

