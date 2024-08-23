- More
Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 24: Back our 12-1 acca with BetMGM
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 12-1 with BetMGM
Matchday three of the EFL features some tough trips for a couple of the Championship's newly-promoted clubs with Portsmouth making the long journey to Middlesbrough and Derby taking on Watford at Vicarage Road. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Middlesbrough to beat Portsmouth
Watford to beat Derby
Colchester to beat Harrogate
Newport to beat Accrington
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Middlesbrough have racked up four wins from their last five Championship home games and can pick up another maximum against Portsmouth, who may be set for their first league loss of the season.
Watford vs Derby
Tom Cleverley's Watford have reeled off three successive wins and should be too strong for Championship rivals Derby, who rode their luck during last weekend's 1-0 triumph at home to Middlesbrough.
Colchester vs Harrogate
Colchester caught the eye with last Saturday's 2-0 success at home to MK Dons and they can make further League Two progress by defeating Harrogate in Essex.
Newport vs Accrington
Newport's 3-1 League Two success at home to Doncaster was a superb achievement and the Welsh side can back it up by defeating struggling Accrington at Rodney Parade.
- QPR vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds
- Brighton vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Saturday's National League predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- York Ebor betting offers for day three: get a total of £280 from the leading bookmakers
