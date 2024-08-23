Racing Post logo
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 24: Back our 12-1 acca with BetMGM

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 12-1 with BetMGM

Matchday three of the EFL features some tough trips for a couple of the Championship's newly-promoted clubs with Portsmouth making the long journey to Middlesbrough and Derby taking on Watford at Vicarage Road. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with BetMGM.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Portsmouth

Watford to beat Derby

Colchester to beat Harrogate

Newport to beat Accrington

Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Middlesbrough have racked up four wins from their last five Championship home games and can pick up another maximum against Portsmouth, who may be set for their first league loss of the season.

Watford vs Derby

Tom Cleverley's Watford have reeled off three successive wins and should be too strong for Championship rivals Derby, who rode their luck during last weekend's 1-0 triumph at home to Middlesbrough.

Colchester vs Harrogate

Colchester caught the eye with last Saturday's 2-0 success at home to MK Dons and they can make further League Two progress by defeating Harrogate in Essex.

Newport vs Accrington

Newport's 3-1 League Two success at home to Doncaster was a superb achievement and the Welsh side can back it up by defeating struggling Accrington at Rodney Parade.

