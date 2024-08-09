Football accumulator tips for Saturday August 10: Back our 5-1 acca

The first Saturday of the new EFL season comes with a twist as every fixture is set to be shown live on Sky Sports. The Championship, League One and League Two will all have different slots from 12.30pm until 5.30pm and we have selected a four-fold to embrace the action. Our Saturday acca pays out at 5-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Doncaster to beat Accrington Stanley

Walsall to beat Morecambe

Birmingham to beat Reading

Stockport to beat Cambridge

Doncaster vs Accrington Stanley

Doncaster finished the League Two season in emphatic fashion last season, winning 13 of their last 18 games to make the playoffs, and they should be in the shake-up again this term. Rovers open with a pretty soft assignment against Accrington, who finished 17th in League Two last term and have lost some of their star assets.

Walsall vs Morecambe

Walsall won 12 home fixtures on their way to last season's 11th-place finish in League Two and they can make the most of home advantage against Morecambe, who have had a difficult summer due to a transfer embargo and are expected to be in the relegation mix.

Birmingham vs Reading

Birmingham are red-hot favourites in the League One title race after a summer of big spending and they can make a winning start at home to Reading, who lack the squad depth of the Blues and won only four of their 23 away league games last term.

Stockport vs Cambridge

This looks a tough test for Cambridge, who limped to an 18th-placed finish in League One last season, as promoted Stockport look like they mean business. The Hatters won 15 of their 23 home league games in League Two last season and they have recruited shrewdly over the summer.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.