Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 20: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet
The EFL season is approaching crunch time and there are several fascinating fixtures over the weekend including Southampton's Championship trip to Cardiff and the League One playoff skirmish between Blackpool and Barnsley. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Southampton to beat Cardiff
Blackpool to beat Barnsley
Doncaster to beat Barrow
MK Dons to beat Harrogate
Cardiff v Southampton
Automatic promotion remains the aim for Championship highflyers Southampton, who should make their class count against mid-table Cardiff.
Blackpool v Barnsley
Blackpool have won three League One games in a row for the first time this season and can maintain their playoff push with a home victory over promotion rivals Barnsley.
Doncaster v Barrow
Doncaster have burst on to the League Two playoff scene with eight straight wins and are playing well enough to see off sixth-placed Barrow.
Harrogate v MK Dons
MK Dons are eager to go into the League Two playoffs on a winning run and should be too strong for mid-table Harrogate at the EnviroVent Stadium.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 19 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:17, 19 April 2024
