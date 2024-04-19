Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 20: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The EFL season is approaching crunch time and there are several fascinating fixtures over the weekend including Southampton's Championship trip to Cardiff and the League One playoff skirmish between Blackpool and Barnsley. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Southampton to beat Cardiff

Blackpool to beat Barnsley

Doncaster to beat Barrow

MK Dons to beat Harrogate

Cardiff v Southampton

Automatic promotion remains the aim for Championship highflyers Southampton, who should make their class count against mid-table Cardiff.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Blackpool have won three League One games in a row for the first time this season and can maintain their playoff push with a home victory over promotion rivals Barnsley.

Doncaster v Barrow

Doncaster have burst on to the League Two playoff scene with eight straight wins and are playing well enough to see off sixth-placed Barrow.

Harrogate v MK Dons

MK Dons are eager to go into the League Two playoffs on a winning run and should be too strong for mid-table Harrogate at the EnviroVent Stadium.

