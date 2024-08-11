Football accumulator tips for Monday August 12: Back our 19-2 acca

Luton and Burnley clash in the Championship following last season's relegation from the Premier League in the day's standout fixture. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 19-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Burnley to beat Luton

Frosinone to beat Pisa

Leece to beat Mantova

Cagliari to beat Carrarese

Luton vs Burnley

Burnley look as though they could be primed for another promotion campaign in the Championship and they are overpriced to start with a win in Bedfordshire.

Frosinone vs Pisa

Frosinone were relegated from Serie A last season, but the Canaries were just a point off safety and Pisa nearly fell out of the second tier last term.

Lecce vs Mantova

Leece were pretty strong on their own patch last season and the Yellow and Reds should be far too good for Mantova.

Cagliari vs Carrarese

Cagliari lost just six home Serie A matches last season and can easily progress past Carrarese.

