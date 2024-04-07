Football accumulator tips for Monday April 8: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is football action from across Europe on Monday, with Inter's visit to Udinese the highlight, along with a plethora of action from Scandinavia. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Varnamo to beat GAIS

Kalmar to beat Sirius

Djurgarden to beat Hacken

Inter to beat Udinese

Varnamo v GAIS

GAIS lost 4-0 to Brommapojkarna in their first game of the season and could suffer the same fate against Varnamo, who will have taken confidence from a 2-2 draw away to Elfsborg.

Kalmar v Sirius

Kalmar are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against Sirius in the Allsvenskan and should be able to extend that run with a home victory.

Djurgarden v Hacken

Djurgarden opened the new season with a 4-1 win over Gothenburg and can follow up against a Hacken side who lost 1-0 in their opener.

Udinese v Inter

Inter have won 17 of their last 20 league games and should have little issue getting the better of an Udinese side who have won just four of their 30 Serie A matches.

