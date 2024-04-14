Football accumulator tips for Monday April 15: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is a relatively quiet Monday but there are still a few intriguing matches across the continent with the likes of Atalanta, Valencia and Chelsea involved. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Atalanta to beat Verona

Chelsea to beat Everton

Osasuna or draw double chance vs Valencia

Both teams to score in Vizela vs Chavez

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona

Atalanta stunned Liverpool 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday and they can carry that form into Serie A on Monday, when they take on relegation-threatened Verona.

Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea have been held to some frustrating results on the road recently but they have won four of their last five home games and can see off Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Osasuna vs Valencia

Osasuna have lost only two of their last seven games - against highflyers Girona and Real Madrid - and they should avoid defeat against out-of-form Valencia.

Vizela vs Chaves

This is a relegation six-pointer in the Primeira Liga and goals could be on the cards with both teams having scored in three of Vizela's last four contests.

